LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Terry Harton, left, owner of Harton's Furniture for Less in Prairie Grove, displays one of the disposable face masks he donated to Prairie Grove Chamber to be distributed to local businesses. Chamber members Paula Ditmars, Pam Coyle and Marisa Vinson handed out the masks last week.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Members of Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce delivered disposable face masks to several local businesses last week, courtesy of Harton's Furniture for Less on Heritage Parkway.

Owner Terry Harton said Mayo Manufacturing in Texarkana, Texas, has been making face masks, instead of furniture, since the covid-19 outbreak started, and offered masks to its customers. The masks are made of a fabric called "non-woven accord," and this is material used in furniture manufacturing, Harton said.

Harton, who orders furniture from the company, decided to purchase 1,000 disposable masks and asked the Chamber if it would hand those out to businesses that wanted some.

"They offered it. If I'm going to do something I thought that would be a good thing," Harton said.

Coyle's Restaurant, Polytech, Magnolia Coffee House, Fidler Properties, Old School Vintage, Flowers and Friends and SRS Financial Accounting Specialists responded to the Chamber's message about the masks.

Harton's Furniture has remained open during the pandemic, though Harton said he is taking precautions. He decreased store hours and keeps his front and side doors open so that air can circulate. He is cleaning constantly and wiping everything down, he said.

He said he usually only has a few customers in the store at a time so social distancing is easy. In addition, he's met customers in the evening by appointment.

Harton said he has been surprised by the amount of business he's received since Gov. Asa Hutchinson put in restrictions throughout the state to stop the spread of covid-19.

Harton said he's not had many people coming in to browse. Most are there with the intention of buying something. He's sold mattresses and quite a few recliners.

"My business has been good," Harton said.

General News on 05/06/2020