FARMINGTON -- Logistical challenges are something an athletic director has to embrace in the ever-changing landscape of high school and junior high athletics -- even without a covid-19 crisis.

Brad Blew's retirement Jan. 31 as Farmington athletic director meant he didn't have to deal with the covid-19 crisis which led to cancellation of the state basketball finals and all spring sports including baseball, softball, soccer plus track and field. Yet, his advice for a young person considering a career as an athletic administrator would help those trying to navigate an unprecedented set of circumstances.

"You're going to encounter a lot of different things," Blew said while granting the Enterprise-Leader an exit interview once his retirement plans were announced. "The black and white kind of takes care of itself, but it's how you interpret the gray and you need to take this job with the intent of seeing how many people you can help along the way."

Blew didn't say there's a blueprint to follow, but he did mention two key components, visibility and awareness of influence, he deems vital to successful management of high school and junior high athletics.

"I don't know if there's a specific right or wrong way to do this job, but it should be visible," Blew said. "You're going to impact a lot of different groups and a lot of different kids."

A series of distinct challenges confronted Blew, who served as Farmington athletic director from 2008 through Jan. 31., in recent years, among them what to do with the junior high football program which found itself without conference affiliation when Farmington got bumped up to 5A for football in 2014.

Farmington declined an invitation to join the 7A West Conference in 2016, but played a schedule mostly against 7A West junior high teams for two seasons.

"I think joining the 7A West is the solution," Blew said while encouraging Farmington's football coaches to seize the moment, which they did and joined the 7A West Junior High football conference in 2019.

Farmington went 5-4 against 7A West opponents in 2019 which second-year coach Cody Napier sees as progress.

"It was awesome to see the kids grow and develop and have some pride in their team and their town and they go and play and scrap it out every Thursday night," Napier said.

Relationships coaches have built with student-athletes are even more important during the covid-19 crisis with social distancing practices closing schools to on-site instruction for the remainder of the school year and coaches prohibited during a dead period implemented by the Arkansas Activities Association from having any face-to-face contact with student-athletes.

Coaches can describe workouts but have no way of knowing if student-athletes are actually following through. Future success becomes based on the honors system with coaches asking student-athletes to remain commited to the athletic program during the midst of uncertainty.

Blew says it's a big help to be a people person in the role of overseeing an athletic program.

"I think one of the hardest things to do in education today is to get people to buy into your ideas, and so having people skills, being able to have conversations certainly pays big dividends," Blew said. "You almost got to be a magnet. You know there needs to be some charisma to get the best results, but I think any time, whether it's an athletic director or a coach, works across the table with a parent to pull a kid a certain direction, that's a powerful position."

Athletic directors can get caught in the middle when conflicts arise. The appropriate way to handle that, according to Blew, is be decisive.

"Where things become disjointed a little bit is when the parent and kid is on one side of the fence and the coach is on the other. Then, that's when it gets really difficult and decisions have to be made," Blew said.

Asked how to handle tough challenges that come the way of an athletic director, Blew answered straightforward. That is simply part of the job.

"Head on, there's always going to be challenges. When I was coaching (Farmington girls basketball from 1986-2009), you could kind of see the problems coming a lot and when you're the athletic director everybody's season is your season and a lot of times problems arise and you have no idea what's about to come," Blew said. "I mean the phone could ring at any minute and all of a sudden, boom. But, you just go out and you do the best you can and you hire good people, and you hire people that make good decisions. And then things tend to work out."

Sports on 05/06/2020