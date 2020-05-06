The hummingbirds are here, as are the martins, filling the big boxes with nests. The hummers are fun to watch, and they are good pollinators. The martins are said to be good at cleaning the air of all insects.

Some that are not so welcome during spring and summer are the ticks, said to carry disease as well as the hated itchy bites, and they seem to really like dogs. There is something that might prevent ticks on dogs, fill a spray bottle with a homemade solution of half vinegar and half water. Spray directly on the dog (avoid the eyes), to possibly prevent ticks. If you find a tick, rub white distilled vinegar directly on the tick until it releases its hold, and pluck it out with a pair of tweezers. Add 1 teaspoon white distilled or apple cider vinegar to 1 quart of your dog's drinking water (for a 40 pound animal). Make sure your pet is OK with the taste. This changes the dog's scent and could help prevent and kill ticks and fleas. (This information was taken from "Country Extra" magazine)

May is the annual time for "decoration" of cemeteries in memoriam. Local decorations for the second Sunday are Bethlehem, Bethesda and Vineyard.

Happy birthday greetings to Louie Guess, Emilie Gore, Pat Leach, Roy Lee Jackson, Shirley Rinehart, Teresa Snarr, Ethan May, Janice Waldrop, Phyllis Siever, Wilma Caswell, Braden Umberson, Diana Jones, Randy Long.

Happy anniversary to Gary and Janice Waldrop, Justin and Terri Pitts, Zell and Barbara Goolsby.

Happy years, all!

Happy days to all mothers on Mother's Day.

