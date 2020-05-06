LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Terry Harton, left, owner of Harton's Furniture for Less in Prairie Grove, displays one of the disposable face masks he donated to Prairie Grove Chamber to be distributed to local businesses. Chamber members Paula Ditmars, Pam Coyle and Marisa Vinson handed out the masks last week. See Page 3A for more information.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Randi Phillips, left, and Susie Molz with SRS Financial and Accounting Specialists in Prairie Grove accept face masks from Chamber members Paula Ditmars, Pam Coyle and Marisa Vinson last week.

