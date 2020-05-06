PRAIRIE GROVE

Jennifer Becnel, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 22 in connection with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident.

David Stoufer, 31, of Fort Smith, was cited April 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nathaniel Lowery, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited April 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Earnest Phillips, 46, of Prairie Grove was cited April 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Natasha Murray 26, of Prairie Grove was arrested April 26 in connection with domestic battery - 3rd.

Robert Galvan, 39, of Prairie Grove was arrested April 26 in connection with domestic battery - 3rd.

Steven Reed, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jack Reynolds, 29, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested April 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lacey Lougee, 21, of Farmington, was cited April 30in connection with forgery, warrant for failure to appear.

Destiny Fletcher, 27, of Farmington, was arrested May 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

General News on 05/06/2020