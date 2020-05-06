In reading Paul's letters to churches of Corinth, Rome, Ephesus, Philippi, Galatia, Colossae, Thessalonica, and his friends Timothy, Titus, and Philemon, I think Paul was a true friend to all he met. He was genuinely concerned about the members of the churches and especially those who helped him in his ministry.

In his letter to Philemon, Paul was not only writing to his friend, but also for his friend Onesimus, seeking Philemon's forgiveness of Onesimus' earlier actions. He wasn't a superficial, just give me the highlights type of friend, he truly cared about the physical and spiritual well-being of those around him. He shared about himself and took time to know about the people he met along his journeys. He encouraged and admonished as was needed, he shared his failures, struggles, and successes. He was a "put it all out there," a "truly know me" friend.

As I pondered my relationships, I realized I am not a Paul type of friend. When it comes to sharing about me, I don't do a very good job, until I started writing devotionals. I am not good at letting others see the real me, all the imperfections and insecurities. I tend to not be a "put it all out there" person, though I don't think that is how God wants me to be.

Recently in one of my devotionals, it made the observation that most of us have endless networks of casual relationships, lots of "friends," but we rarely get to the level of humble self-disclosure that true fellowship requires ("New Morning Mercies" by Paul Tripp). That is me, I don't share the deep down stuff because I feel it is boring and others aren't interested, or I don't want others to judge the deep down me. Also it requires time and energy to build and maintain those friendships and sometimes that is a sacrifice people don't want to make. It is easier to keep it simple and on the surface.

Keeping it simple and on the surface may be easier but this is not how we are meant to walk in our journey with God! We are not meant to be a tribe of one! We are meant to walk with others, share in the struggles of our journeys. We are to truly know others, help them and let them help us.

We are to long for each other with the affection of Christ Jesus, just as Paul did. We are to take time to know others so we can walk along with them as they grow in their relationship with God. We are to desire to be real and open with others so that we too grow in our love for Christ and each other. This is how Paul lived his life and instructed others to do the same.

Are you a superficial friend, only sharing the basics even with your church family or those you call "close friends"? Now is the time to change, to humbly disclose the real you to your good friends, to let them share in your journey as Paul did. Take time and read the letters Paul wrote. Let's work on being a friend with the affection of Christ.

--JODI HENDRICKS IS A LONG-TIME MEMBER OF FARMINGTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. SHE TEACHES ADULT AND YOUTH BIBLE CLASSES. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

