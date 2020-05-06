MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's starting lineup shakes hands with Shiloh Christian players prior to an October match when the Lady Cardinals swept Shiloh Christian for the first time in school history. Six Farmington girls were named All-Conference.

FARMINGTON -- Achieving the success of the 2019 season became a dream come true for Farmington volleyball coach Mike Howard, who unlike his predecessor, went to college to become a coach.

"I thought about coaching ever since I was in high school and this is just a lot of hard work kind of paying off. The kids buying in to what we were about and to what I coached them up to be. I couldn't be more proud of the girls and the whole team," Howard said.

FARMINGTON’S RISE TO VOLLEYBALL PROMINENCE Year^Overall^Conf^League^District^Place^State^Place^Coach 2013^7-10^6-5^4A-1^0-1^Lost State 4A first-round^Marshall Ward 2014^13-9^7-7^5A West^0-0^No Conference tourney^1-1^Lost State 5A quarterfinal^Marshall Ward 2015^7-11-1^4-8^5A West^0-0^Did not qualify for postseason^Marshall Ward 2016^12-11-2^4-8^5A West^1-1^Fourth^0-1^Lost State 5A first-round^Marshall Ward 2017^5-15-1^3-9^4A-1^5A West^Did not qualify for state^Marshall Ward 2018^11-6-1^8-4^4A-1^0-2^Fourth^0-1^Lost State 4A first-round^Mike Howard 2019^21-5-1^12-0^4A-1^1-1^Third^1-1^Lost State 4A Quarterfinal^Mike Howard

Farmington's attack varied with four players achieving more than 140 kills apiece with the team recording 839 on the season. The Lady Cardinals compiled a 93.1 serving percentage and racked up 205 aces on 1,857 total serves. Serve-receive errors were limited to 118 out of a total 1,361 chances.

All-State

Senior outside hitter Kally Stout was voted to the All-State tournament team and also received All-State recognition. Stout led the Lady Cardinals with 266 kills. She had 106 digs and 15 blocks.

All-Conference

Six girls attained All-Conference status: Stout, senior libero Paige Anderson, senior middle hitter Brittney Pittman, senior defensive specialist Madison Lovell, senior defensive specialist Addy Cassell and junior middle hitter Addison Fenton.

Anderson had 34 aces and 276 digs, 17 assists plus the most serve-receives (258).

Lovell had 34 aces and 174 digs.

Cassell led the team with 44 aces. She had 129 digs.

Pittman chipped in 144 kills and was fourth in the category. She was second with 40 serving aces, second in blocks, 44; and second in digs with 235. She also had 22 assists.

Fenton topped the squad with 65 blocks and finished third on the team with 154 kills. She added 62 digs and 19 assists.

Unique Path

In two seasons Howard has led the Lady Cardinals to an overall record of 32-11-2 with a 20-4 conference record.

In 2018 Howard guided Farmington to an 11-6-1 record with a good 8-4 mark in league play. The team placed fourth at district and lost out at state in the first-round. That was pretty good, but 2019 was even better. Farmington finished 21-5-1 overall and 12-0 in the 4A-1, winning the school's first volleyball conference championship. The team placed third at district and reached the State 4A quarterfinals.

Howard's story begins through his friendship with former Farmington head coach Marshall Ward, who had no thoughts of coaching prior to Farmington students, twins Lauren and Lindsey Blackburn, taking a personal initiative and actively recruiting him to take over the volleyball program when it became apparent head coach Jessica McCullough wasn't going to return to volleyball. The twins got their friends in on the effort and Ward was persistently asked by students walking the halls of Farmington High School to put in his application for the Lady Cardinal head volleyball coaching vacancy.

Once hired, Ward brought Howard, his former college roommate at Arkansas Tech, on board as a volunteer assistant. The men learned the finer aspects of volleyball at Tech and both developed a passion for the sport which prompted the Blackburn twins to recruit Ward to become their coach. Ward enjoyed coaching and thought he would retire from Farmington, but couldn't resist an offer to teach academically-gifted students at a Fayetteville private school, Haas Hall. He resigned in the spring of 2018 and Howard was named as his successor.

Howard acknowledges Ward laid the ground work for the program's success.

"I worked with him side-by-side for a couple of years there and he created this culture and I'm just extending it out and hope that it takes hold of the youth movement here at Farmington through junior high volleyball all the way through senior high."

