MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove girls basketball coach Kevin Froud has guided the Lady Tigers to 319 wins in 16 seasons highlighted by the 2010 Class 4A State championship and two State Runner-Up finishes in 2011 and 2013. His first state tournament win came on a rebound basket by Ashton Abshier during a 32-31 first-round state tournament game at Dumas against Fordyce on Feb. 27, 2008.

SPORTS EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of an on-going series highlighting career milestones for area coaches.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- There's an old saying predominant in pickup basketball games, "next basket wins," implying a sense of urgency for the participants.

Sometimes that holds true in organized basketball.

Just ask Prairie Grove girls basketball coach Kevin Froud, who has 11 career state tournament victories since 2008 highlighted by the 2010 state girls basketball championship and two other trips to the finals in 2011 and 2013, yet his first breakthrough win came in survival mode.

Growing Process

Froud didn't think about the 32-31 win over Fordyce (22-10) during the 2008 Class 4A State Tournament at Dumas as his first state tournament win, he was too focused on coaching and preparing for the next game.

"My main goal was always just to get there (state)," Froud said. "Get there and you're one of the teams. You have a shot to win it."

Huntsville, coached by the legendary Charles H. Berry, won the state championship in 2008. As conference rivals Prairie Grove kept butting up against the high-flying Lady Eagles, who handed the Lady Tigers four losses that season including the district and Regional finals.

By beating Fordyce Prairie Grove advanced to the state quarterfinals and lost 56-49 in double overtime to Lonoke.

"I felt like we were one of the top teams that year," Froud said. "We didn't get a good draw at state always being Runner-up to Huntsville. I'd hoped to play them one more time in the finals, but it didn't work out that way."

Froud said the program reaped the benefits of getting a state tournament win on its resume after making trips to state and coming away empty the previous three seasons.

"It was a growing process for me and (assistant) coach Shelley Dougan. All of these girls that won it as seniors (in 2010) were sophomores. They got to play a lot and got a lot of experience. You could see it coming," Froud said of the eventual state championship realized in 2010.

Struggling Offense

Fordyce didn't make things easy.

Prairie Grove (23-7) nearly fell apart after claiming a 29-18 lead over Fordyce on freshman Kendra Coyle's basket with 2:23 remaining in the third quarter. The Lady Tigers suffered turnover after turnover and managed a solitary free throw for much of the fourth quarter allowing the Lady Redbugs to storm their way back into the game.

"About the only thing I remember from that game is when we walked out onto the floor, they were huge," said senior Ashton Abshier, a 5-10 sharpshooter proficient from 3-point range. "That game felt like it was really slow. Nobody could score."

Prairie Grove didn't put a field goal on the board for more than 10 minutes almost wilting in the face of desperate full-court pressure employed by Fordyce coach Tommy Harper. The Lady Redbugs rallied with a 13-1 run scoring 11 of their 17 second half points off turnovers and grabbing a 31-30 lead late in the contest.

Heroic Basket

The only thing that mattered in the end, however, was a put-back by Abshier with 21 seconds left that became the winning points in the Lady Tigers' 32-31 win over Fordyce. That season Abshier led the Lady Tigers in scoring (14.5 points-per-game), rebounds (7.5), steals (1.8) and finished second in assists (2.5), so it was no surprise she became the Lady Tigers' go-to performer in that situation. She launched a jumper around the free-throw-line. It didn't go in, but Fordyce didn't box her out and Abshier went after the rebound doing what she was coached to do.

"Like a shooter I have to follow my shot. I followed it, rebounded it and laid it back in," Abshier said. "The last shot was a layup. It went it and I went 'Oh my gosh.' It was such a tough game because they were all so big."

Parental Support

Abshier didn't realize the 32-31 victory was Froud's first state tournament win, yet a dozen years later she's still thrilled to be a part of helping her coach succeed.

"Of course that's special. I would do anything to go back and play for him," Abshier said, recalling once she got into college she'd call Froud asking for his advice on how to deal with coaches at that level.

Their relationship wasn't always that way.

When Froud came to Prairie Grove and laid down the ground rules, Abshier admits she struggled to adapt.

One day in either her freshman or sophomore years, Froud kicked her out of practice. She called her parents, Danny and Kaye Abshier, telling them she wasn't going to play for Coach Froud anymore.

Their response was simple and direct, "You've got to work it out with him."

"I'm so thankful they were my parents because a lot of kids don't get that," Abshier said.

Her parents supported her by video-taping almost, if not every one, of her games, a collection she cherishes as she looks back on her high school days.

Abshier remains friends with many former teammates, some of whom were part of Froud's 2010 State Championship squad. When the ladies get together they like to talk about Froud's impact upon their lives, which for Abshier goes beyond basketball.

"I've never respected a coach more in my life," Abshier said. "I wouldn't have learned some of those hard life lessons if it weren't for him."

Defense Carries Team

The Lady Tigers successfully attacked Fordyce's press in the first half, using an 8-0 run to take a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Prairie Grove held the Lady Redbugs scoreless for extended periods, but saw a 10-point lead reduced to 19-14 at the half when Fordyce scored five points in the last 23 seconds of the second quarter.

While their offense struggled, defense kept the Lady Tigers in position to win. The Lady Tigers scored just 4 points off 14 Fordyce turnovers, but Fordyce only got to the free-throw line three times and was limited to 35 percent field goal shooting. Only three players scored for the Lady Redbugs, whose only double digit quarter came in the fourth when they outscored Prairie Grove 11-3.

Abshier, the only player in double figures for Prairie Grove, led the Lady Tigers with 11 points. Coyle contributed 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists while Elysia Clement added 3 points, a team-high 8 rebounds and the only steal by the Lady Tigers.

With the win Prairie Grove advanced to a quarterfinal against No. 1 seed Lonoke and Froud has been winning state tournament games ever since. Two seasons later, he guided the Lady Tigers to three state tournament wins and the school's first girls basketball state championship in 2010.

Some of his greatest victories occurred in the lives of players he coached.

"I'm forever grateful for Coach Froud and his influence on my life," Abshier said. "I'm a better person because of him."

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Dumas

Feb. 27, 2008

Prairie Grove 32, Fordyce 31

Prairie Grove^10^9^10^3^--^32

Fordyce^6^8^6^11^--^31

Fordyce (22-10): Jones 8 2-3 18, Jimerson 4 0-0 9, Tramrrell 2 0-0 4, Moseley 0 0-0 0, Parham 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Bryant 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-3 31.

Prairie Grove (23-7): Ashton Abshier 5-14 0-0 11, Tara Cate 3-3 0-0 6, Kendra Coyle 2-5 1-2 5, Julie Rutherford 2-4 0-1 4, Elysia Clement 1-3 1-3 3, Chelsea Glasscock 1-3 0-0 2, Jessie Van Wyhe 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 14-33 3-8 32.

3-point goals -- Fordyce 1 (Jimerson 1); Prairie Grove 1-8 (Abshier 1-5, Glasscock 0-1, Coyle 0-2).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 18 (Clement 8). Assists -- Prairie Grove 6 (Coyle 4). Steals -- Prairie Grove 1 (Clement). Turnovers -- Fordyce 14, Prairie Grove 9. Total fouls -- Fordyce 10, Prairie Grove 7.

CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINAL 2008

At Dumas

Feb. 29, 2009

Lonoke 56, Prairie Grove 49 (Double Overtime)

Lonoke^12^15^10^4^3^12^--^56

Prairie Grove^10^9^10^12^3^5^--^49

Lonoke (28-6): Individual scoring totals not available.

Prairie Grove (31-1): Julie Rutherford 1-7 0-5 2, Ashton Abshier 8-24 2-4 24, Kendra Coyle 2-7 4-8 9, Elysia Clement 2-10 1-2 5, Tara Cate 0-3 2-2 2, Chelsea Glasscock 1-8 2-2 5, Jessie Van Wyhe 0-3 2-2 2, Alex Myers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-63 13-25 49.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 8-29 (Abshier 6-19, Coyle 1-2, Glasscock 1-7, Clement 0-1).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 33 (Clement 12). Assists -- Prairie Grove 6 (Rutherford 3). Steals -- Prairie Grove 4 (Abshier 2). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 0. Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 4.

Sports on 05/06/2020