LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Construction continues on a new 2-million gallon water storage tank for the city of Lincoln. The tank, located about 4 miles north of Lincoln on Jackson Highway, was covered with a green primer paint and then painted white with the Lincoln Wolves' logo and Arkansas Apple Festival logo. The tank will be hoisted into place around the middle of May.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's new water storage tank will be a part of the countryside view as people travel along Jackson Highway north of town.

Construction continues on the 2-million-gallon tank, with the project scheduled to be completed in early December. The elevated tank is being installed on two acres on the east side of North Jackson Highway. When finished, the structure will be 90 feet tall, including pedestal and tank.

Matthew Dunn, vice president with Crist Engineers of Little Rock, said the project is on schedule and everything has gone smoothly, "knock on wood."

The city awarded the construction project to Landmark Structures Inc., of Fort Worth, Texas, for a low bid of $3.78 million. Landmark received its notice to proceed May 13, 2019, and has a 540-day contract to finish the work.

The city approved a long contract to help keep costs down, Dunn said.

"It's been steady and successful so far," Dunn said. "It just takes a long time to do it."

The tank itself has been constructed and is set on the ground, Dunn said. The tank was first painted with a green primer and then painted white. From the highway, travelers cannot miss Lincoln painted on the tank, along with the Wolves logo and an apple representing the Arkansas Apple Festival, held annually in October.

Dunn said the bowl will be hoisted around the middle of May, with all the work being completed in one day. The company will place about 30 hydraulic jacks around the top of the bowl to pull it up with cables.

The process to hoist the bowl goes very slowly, Dunn said. Once the bowl is in place, a roof will be installed on the top.

An access tube installed in the center of the tank will provide a way for workers to get to the top of the water storage tank. Basically, a person is enclosed in the tube and climbing by ladder to the top through the water, Dunn said. A pump station also will be installed inside the tank.

Water lines have been installed under Jackson Highway and are connected to the city lines. The contractor will finish connecting all lines when the tank is constructed and in place.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said the water storage tank will be a "buffer that normalizes the (water) flow" and be available as a backup if water flow is interrupted.

The city's current water tanks do not allow any leeway if a problem comes up, Hutchens said.

"This helps our water reserve as we grow," Hutchen said, pointing out that the longer the city waited to build a water storage tank, the more expensive it would have been.

The city issued $4.5 million in water and sewer revenue bonds to pay for the project, which includes costs for the land, engineering and construction. The city is paying off the debt with revenue from a rate increase approved in January 2019.

Lincoln City Council amended the municipal code to increase the basic water rate for all groups by $13.50 for the first 1,000 gallons. Rates on subsequent gallons are remaining the same. It is estimated the rate increase will bring in $379,000 per year, based on information from about water volume used and revenue generated over a two-year period.

.

General News on 05/06/2020