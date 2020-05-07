LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The city of Farmington is looking for a new fire chief.

FARMINGTON -- A city search committee is interviewing four top candidates this week for the fire chief's position, Mayor Ernie Penn said Wednesday.

Fire Chief Mark Cunningham will retire from the position June 1. He has served as chief for 15 years and been with the department 37½ years.

The following are being interviewed for the position (in alphabetical order): Randall Ates of Eureka Springs, J.C. Dobbs of Prairie Grove, William "Bill" Hellard of Prairie Grove, Christopher Ledeker of Springdale.

Penn, fire Chief Mark Cunningham, Police Chief Brian Hubbard and Melissa McCarville, city business manager, interviewed Dobbs on Wednesday and are interviewing the others today (May 7) and Friday (May 8).

Penn said the committee has set aside at least an hour and a half for each interview. He said he hopes to be able to offer the position to one of the candidates on Friday, following all the interviews. The offer will be contingent on background and reference checks.

Penn said the city received 22 applications for the position, with 10 from out of state.

"There were some quality folks, but I think our Northwest Arkansas folks were the strongest," Penn said.

He said the committee chose the four candidates for interviews based on their experience and their knowledge of working in a fire department with full-time staff as well as a volunteer staff.

"These guys are all familiar with that," Penn said. "We felt our Northwest Arkansas people have a strong knowledge of a combination department."

Another consideration, Penn said, was timing and being able to get a new chief in place before Cunningham retires.

Following is brief information about each candidate, based on their resumes and applications:

Randall Ates

Ates currently is a firefighter/paramedic with Gravette Fire Department. Previously, he served as fire chief for Eureka Springs Fire and EMS for 15 years, from 2001 to 2016. Other experience includes fire chief for the Eudora Fire Department in Eudora, Kan.; director of base operations for Air Evac Lifeteam in West Plains, Mo.; and fire chief for Station No. 1, Miller County Fire Department, Miller County, Ark., for 11 years.

Education includes an associate degree in fire and emergency response from Southern Arkansas University Tech, and associate degrees in emergency medical technology and nursing from Texarkana College (Texas).

In his resume introduction, Ates said he has more than 30 years of experience in fire and emergency medical services management, is proficient overseeing career and volunteer personnel and oversees special projects such as agency startups and upgrades.

John C. "J.C." Dobbs

Dobbs has served as fire chief for Prairie Grove Fire Department since 2005. Full-time, Dobbs is a funeral director with Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove.

As fire chief, Dobbs manages the day-to-day operations of the department, actively participates in fireground, rescue and EMS operations, creates and maintains the budget and supervises and manages 29 firefighters.

As a funeral director, Dobbs manages the day-to-day operations of the funeral service, creates and maintains operating budgets and is responsible for financial reports and payroll. He is also responsible for coordinating and facilitating details associated with funeral services.

Other work experience includes working as assistant general manager for Washington County Authority.

Education includes 1990 graduate of Prairie Grove High School and attended Northwest Arkansas Community College in 2005.

William "Bill" Hellard

Hellard has worked for Rogers Fire Department for a total of about 20 years, from 1997 to 2000 and from 2009 to the present. Currently, he's paramedic captain with Rogers Fire Department and is a member of the special operations team. Other experience includes flight paramedic/base training coordinator for Eagle Med and field paramedic with Central EMS. Hellard also owns Think Safety Training that provides safety training and consulting to private industry, first responders and hospitals.

He is a nationally registered paramedic and has certifications in many areas, including swift water rescue, hazardous materials, structural collapse and rope rescue.

He's an instructor for Arkansas Fire Academy, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and Ammonia Safety Training Institute.

Education includes an associate degree in paramedic science from Northwest Arkansas College.

Christopher Ledeker

Ledeker is fire chief with Bethel Heights Fire Department and works full-time as a firefighter/paramedic with Lowell Fire Department. He also works as an emergency manager with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a reservist.

As Bethel Heights fire chief, Ledeker oversees daily fire activities, daily response to fire, medical and other emergencies, manages personnel and is the incident commander on emergency scenes.

With the Lowell Fire Department, Ledeker is an acting officer, assists with administrative activities, performs lifesaving treatment to patients in critical incidents and has developed a new hire training program and established standard operating procedures.

Other experience includes serving as a paramedic with Grove EMS in Grove, Okla., firefighter/paramedic with Pea Ridge Fire Department and lieutenant/paramedic with Siloam Springs Fire Department.

Ledeker's resume lists multiple certifications. He currently is attending Arkansas State University to work on a master's degree in public management. Education also includes bachelor technology degree in emergency responder administration from Oklahoma State University in Oklahoma City; associate degree in fire science from NWACC.

