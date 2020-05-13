LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Senior moms have placed signs in front of Farmington High School to celebrate the Class of 2020. A tentative graduation date is set for 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Cardinal Stadium.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington High has announced a tentative date for a graduation ceremony, though Principal Jon Purifoy is quick to say things could change.

"We decided to go ahead and put a date out there but we're still in the unknown," Purifoy said Friday.

The tentative date is 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Cardinal Stadium, with a July 25 date set aside as a makeup day if needed due to weather.

Purifoy said a morning time is best for the graduates because of the turf field.

"In the morning is when the turf will be the coolest," Purifoy said. "It could be up to 115 degrees by 7 p.m."

He said he realizes a 10 a.m. ceremony in July may not be the best for family members and guests sitting in the stands, but added, "You try to do the best you can. Sometimes it's great for some and not so great for others."

Purifoy said Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Johnny Key, Arkansas commissioner of education, are expected to announce directives on graduation ceremonies and school starting in the fall during a May 18 media update. Farmington's tentative graduation date could change, depending on these directives, Purifoy said.

About 130 seniors out of 180 responded to a survey on a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020. Almost all of those who responded wanted to wait to have a ceremony when family members could attend.

Purifoy said a July 24 ceremony is about as long as the school can wait without interfering with students going to college or into the military. Even then, he said some students may not be able to attend.

He's not sure yet if attendance will have to be limited, saying he hopes the May 18 media update will give guidance in that area.

If the graduation date stands, Purifoy said the school will have a hamburger/hot dog cookout outside the stadium for graduates and their families to give them the opportunity to spend time with their family and friends.

Another change, Purifoy said, will be the dress code for clothes worn under graduation gowns. That is being discussed but he said he's leaning toward shorts and a t-shirt because of the summer weather.

Purifoy is still planning to have a video presentation on the football stadium's jumbotrom to recognize students' achievements for the year. He's not set a date yet but a different presentation will run for several evenings. Parents and students will be able to drive through and watch a 2-minute slideshow that will be ongoing throughout the evening.

