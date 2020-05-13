LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Hair salons were allowed to open May 13 in accordance with directives issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to help slow down the spread of covid-19. Hair stylists are required to wear masks and are to limit the number of people in their shops. Ashley Noe, owner of Blush and Bangs in Farmington, gives a haircut and style to Charesse Risley.

FARMINGTON -- Walk up to the front of local salons and it's easy to see the changes salons, barbershops and similar businesses are required to put in place so that they can reopen in the midst of covid-19 outbreak.

Salons have to meet directives given out by the Arkansas Department of Health for the Phase 1 reopening of certain businesses in the state.

A sign out front of Kutting Crew in Farmington points out customers have to reschedule if they have had any of the symptoms associated with the new coronavirus: fever, cough or if they are living with someone who's sick or if they have been in a heavily affected area.

No walk-ins are allowed and clients are asked to wait in their vehicles until it's time for their appointment.

Heather Dennis-Outler, owner of Kutting Crew, said she's had to lock her doors because people will walk in for an appointment and she's limited to the number of people who can be in the salon at a time. Her shop is on U.S. 62, easy to find from the highway.

Stylists can only have one customer at a time, according to the health department directives. Larger facilities can have 30% occupancy with social distancing.

Dennis-Outler's message to the public is to ask them to be patient as salons are opening and to call for appointments. With the restrictions in place, salons have more steps to follow and these take extra time.

As an example, before, she could fit in a haircut between a hair color or perm. She can't do that now because she's only allowed one person at time. This day, one customer was getting a perm from one stylist and a wash and style from another stylist, which meant neither could have another customer at that time.

"Just understand we want to work," Dennis-Outler said. "We will get people in as soon as we can."

She added, "We have to follow the rules. We can't afford to be shut down."

She also emphasized the importance of customers keeping their appointments. If someone doesn't show up, stylists are missing out on that income during a time they need to work, she said.

The floor at Kutting Crew salon is marked with chalk lines to show proper social distancing areas. Clients stand in one place to sign in with their name, date and contract information. The Kutting Crew also is using a no-contact thermometer to take the temperature of patrons.

There are other rules in place for the businesses, which also include body art establishments, cosmetology establishments, massage therapy/spa and medical spas. All staff are pre-screened for symptoms and have a daily temperature check. Anyone with a temperature 100.4 or greater is not allowed to work.

Staff is required to wear a mask at all times and clients are asked to wear a mask. Some salons, such as Touch of Color in Prairie Grove, have gone a step further and are requiring their customers to wear a mask.

"We want to make it as safe as possible," said Hannah Siccardi with Touch of Color. "We want to offer everything and take extra steps."

In addition, stylists have to wear a clean apron for each customer and each customer has a clean cape. Stations are sanitized between customers.

Dennis-Outler said she has a separate bag for each client that has a clean apron, clean cape and clean comb. She said she's been somewhat of a hoarder when it comes to aprons and capes and now that is helping her to meet the restrictions. She has disposable items on order.

Siccardi said they have disposable capes on order. Until those come in, they've decided to use a new large trash bag to cover a client for safety.

Clients last week were glad to be able to go back to their stylists. Ashley Noe, owner of Blush and Bangs in Farmington, said she's booked out through the middle of June.

Noe's customer, Charesse Risley, said she already needed a haircut when Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed salons about two months ago.

Helen Walker of Farmington had missed her weekly appointment at Touch of Color for eight weeks. She was ready to come in.

Dennis-Outler said many of her clients have a weekly appointment and it's their weekly outing.

Her customer Nancy Huddleston of Fayetteville comes weekly, a habit she's had for years. Huddleston said her daughter has cut her hair while salons were closed.

"She did a good job all things considered," Huddleston said, but she was glad to return to her usual place.

