FARMINGTON -- A vast, new $16 million sports complex completed last summer will enable Farmington football to recover more quickly from missing spring practice due to covid-19.

Each year since joining the 5A West in 2014, the Cardinal football program made good progress although wins have been tough to come by facing bigger schools. Every school in the league has an enrollment bigger than Farmington except for Pea Ridge, which moves up from 4A for 2020.

"It's a tough situation and it's a process. It's not something that's going to happen overnight," said Farmington head football coach Mike Adams. "Pea Ridge is going to find that out starting next year. The play is so much more physical. Injuries become an issue and if you don't have the depth that some of these bigger schools have, then it becomes a problem."

Last season Farmington achieved its first winning season since 2013. The Cardinals went 6-4 but missed the playoffs.

"We feel like each year we've taken a little bit of a step forward," Adams said. "This past year (2019) we put together a winning record. We didn't win the games we need to get in the playoffs, but it's a step in that building block towards progress."

No Expense Spared

Cardinal Stadium opened to the public Aug. 15 with Jay Harper, who returned to the football staff as defensive coordinator at the request of Adams in the spring of 2019, among Farmington football coaches giving guided tours.

"Our school board, they did an outstanding job. I mean we got state-of-the-art field turf. We got a 60-yard indoor facility. We got weight rooms. We got film rooms. We got coaches' offices that are great, and they spared no expense," Harper said. "For them to make that type of commitment to our program says a lot and we just want to do those guys, our school board, proud; and we want to make our town proud and I think this facility is the icing on the cake. It's just outstanding."

Turf Field

Coming into the 2018 season Farmington was one of only two schools in the 5A West that didn't have turf. Now, with the completion of Cardinal Stadium and Huntsville returning to 4A plus Pea Ridge joining the league -- all 5A West schools will play on turf.

The turf field enables sale of additional sponsorships with advertisements built into the playing surface and showcases a grand display of school colors leaving opponents with no doubt they are treading on Cardinal territory when they arrive.

Film Room

Prior to the completion of the new fieldhouse, Farmington football teams crowded into the weight room adjacent to the coaches' office to watch film at Allen Holland Field. Comfort took a backseat as players sat on benches or the floor.

Now, the spacious film room gives coaches and players a logistical advantage with theater seating for 60 complete with Internet access. Projector and computer cables don't have to be strung across the floor and one whole wall has been made into a giant dry-erase board.

"We can actually draw plays up on the board and erase it. They made it that way on purpose so we could do that," Harper said while recalling the first time the film room was used

"It was just a great atmosphere and the kids love it. They're so excited about it," Harper said.

Indoor facility

The fieldhouse includes an indoor 60-yard turf football field, which affords all sorts of additional training capabilities.

On an August day with the heat index reaching 108, the Arkansas Activities Association didn't want teams practicing outside in the heat so the Cardinals moved their practice indoors.

"We came right back in here and we didn't miss a beat. It's a really good advantage for us," Harper said. "This place right here is worth every penny they've spent. We've come in here when it's too hot outside. We come in here and it's not exactly cool, but to have a 60-yard indoor area we can get everything done that we want to. We don't have to worry about weather."

The indoor facility keeps the sun off players and coaches. There's enough room for coaches to put stations or do team drills and even scrimmage 11-on-11.

"It's been a great advantage for us to have practice in there and to really go from inside to out and not get our kids really, really hot," Harper said. "This place, it doesn't have any air (conditioning) obviously, but you open these doors up and you get a great breeze through here and the kids really enjoy it."

Farmington won't miss any reps because of the weather and kids are training on the same turf surface they play on.

Other Sports

Harper marvels at the thought that went into construction of the fieldhouse, and foresight going into the project.

"They did a really good job of thinking about other programs. They put the soccer lines inside so that we can have soccer practice in here. They did a really good job of thinking about every program when they built this thing," Harper said.

Trap doors open up ready-made to temporarily install a pole vault pit along with a high jump pit for track and field indoor practice.

"They can do all that stuff in the ground right there," Harper said. "All they have to do is open the trap door in the floor right here. We can perform track and field and we can run in this building so it even helps us with our track and field program, too."

Pep Squads

The fieldhouse was designed with an inclusion for senior high and junior high cheer and dance teams in addition to varsity football plus track and field. Each has its own locker rooms and coaches' offices

"The administration thought that we needed to make sure that we included all programs so they'd have a place to dress," Harper said while noting soccer locker-rooms are in a separate building.

"They did a really good job of thinking about what needs to be where and how to incorporate that to make every program have a management to be successful."

Laundry Facilities

Even the laundry facilities are top notch, especially from an organization perspective. According to Harper, in the past football had regular washers and dryers, which have now been upgraded to commercial, industrial size washers and dryers. One load can now accomplish what used to require several loads.

"We can wash and get things done a lot quicker," Harper said. "Every player has an individual cubby (in the laundry room) so all their practice gear, their game gear, their shorts, all their pads and things can go in there before a game. They come in here and get their stuff.'

Special Seating

Special seating was built into Cardinal Stadium to allow fans, who want to spend a few extra dollars, make sure they get a seat if arriving late for a game. The athletic department sells 180 chairback seats and benchback seats.

"We also have reserve parking that we're going to have here so you can park closer to the stadium and all that money goes back to our (football) program," Harper said. "So, if you want to spend a little bit more money and know that you have a chair here in Farmington, you know that you're going to get here late that's the way to do it."

The seating presents a means to reward devoted Farmington Cardinal fans and those involved in planning and construction.

"It's a way to reward the people that helped build this place, the money that they spent, some of our donation guys it's a way to reward them also," Harper said. "I think it's going to be a good thing."

Handicap Access

Cardinal Stadium has wheel chair ramps and designated handicapped seating. Handicapped play-by-play announcers can get to the press box through an elevator, which goes to the press box, but can be accessed to the upper levels of the stadium, according to Harper.

Press Box

The elevator's main function enables coaches to travel expediently to and from the press box.

"We can get them up here easy and easy access for the coaches to come up and down and get them up here quick so they don't have to go down through the stands like we used to," Harper said.

The press box includes a hospitality section, and from right to left inside the press box: visitor's coaching box, visitor's media room, public announcer booth, film deck, home media room, and home coaches' box.

"We got a state-of-the-art speaker system," Harper said. "Our scoreboard is second to none, but it takes two or three guys to run the thing."

Weightroom

Adams is anxious to make use of a large-scale weightroom, which wasn't completed during the open house, but was finished soon after.

"Having a much bigger weightroom, we're more well-equipped now," Adams said. "We can get so much more work done now than before where we only had three or four guys standing around watching somebody else lift. Everybody's moving all the time so that's positive.

Summary

Harper touted the in-depth planning from former athletic director Brad Blew, who retired Jan. 31; and outgoing superintendent Bryan Law, whose last day on the job will be June 30.

"I can't say enough about what they've done and how they designed it. Coach Blew did a great job. Mr. Law did a great job of thinking about small, little details that make our place here and, as coaches, we really appreciate that because sometimes they forget about certain things," Harper said. "They've done a really good job of thinking about what needs to be done and then getting it done."

Nothing was overlooked. Farmington now benefits from a first class facility.

Offseason Benefits

"The biggest thing I'm most excited about having this facility (is) to put our kids through an offseason," Adams said prior to the covid-19 closure of schools and cancellation of spring sports with the Arkansas Activities Association implementing a dead period through May 30 including closure of school athletic facilities and prohibiting coaches from having any type of face-to-face contact with student-athletes.

Once the dead period is lifted, Farmington can began using its indoor facility for efficient development of its football program at a level that would not be possible without the equipment and facilities contained within the fieldhouse and indoor facility.

During a December interview Adams described a typical offseason day of workouts taking full advantage of the capacities a new sports complex affords a football program.

"In our offseason right now we have a speed development work we do every day. We have weight-training work we do every day and we get to do football work every day so that can do nothing but benefit us and hopefully accelerate our progress."

