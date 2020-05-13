LINCOLN -- Making up for a missed meeting in April due to covid-19 concerns and restrictions, Lincoln City Council approved seven ordinances last week to appropriate more than $350,000 for a variety of purchases and projects.

The council met May 5 at Lincoln Public Library so members would have space to safely distance from each other. The meeting, which only lasted about 45 minutes, also was available through the Zoom app.

The council's next meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.

The council approved the following:

• An appropriation of $140,778 for a 2020 Freightline Cobra trash truck for Lincoln Sanitation Department. The council approved a bid for the trash truck from Doggett Freightliner in March 2019.

• An ordinance to award a contract to Crossland Heavy Contractors for $95,486 for the wastewater treatment plant's dechlorination project. The city budgeted $70,000 for the project but bids came in higher than what was budgeted. Crossland submitted the lowest bid. Money for the project will come from the city's water depreciation fund.

The city plans to upgrade its existing wastewater treatment plant to limit free chlorine in the effluent discharge. The upgrade is to meet new limits as required by Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

• An ordinance to authorize an additional appropriation of $42,077 to the Arkansas Department of Transportation for street improvements. The 2020 budget set aside $131,000 for the city's share to match a state grant to overlay streets. The total costs for the projects ended up being $473,077. Of this, the state is paying $300,000, leaving a balance of $173,077 for the city to pay.

The ordinance explains that the state demanded the additional $42,077 in April, when the council did not meet because of the pandemic and restrictions in place announced by the president of the United States. On the advice of the city attorney, the mayor and city staff authorized this payment. The ordinance approved last week ratifies the city's actions to pay the balance without prior council approval. The money came out of state turnback funds.

• An ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with Core & Main for the purchase of 200 radio-read water meters for a price not to exceed $41,178.

• An ordinance to pay Stearman Roofing $14,730 for roof repairs to the Lincoln Community Building. The roof received storm damage and the city's insurance paid 80% of the costs to repair the roof.

• An ordinance authorizing $13,124 for the purchase of a new pump for the wastewater treatment plant.

• An ordinance authorizing $10,763 to pay J.L. Bryson for repairs to the West Lift Station.

In other action, the council appointed Belinda Beasley to Lincoln Planning Commission and also recommended the commission elect to name her as the commission's secretary.

The council discussed three planning and development ordinances and then decided to table the ordinances for adoption at the next meeting. The planning commission and council have been discussing the ordinances for many months: a Lincoln Unified Development Code, an amended Lincoln Future Land Use Plan and new land use zones and a new digital official zoning map.

