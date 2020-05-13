MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Hunter Corbell's tenure as Lincoln baseball coach is over after a covid-19 interrupted season. He led the Wolves to a 2-3 season in five games before the 2020 season was suspended then canceled. Lincoln is taking applications for a head baseball coach and assistant football coach.

LINCOLN -- Hunter Corbell's brief tenure as Lincoln head baseball coach is over.

Corbell has taken a job as head baseball coach and golf coach at Elkins. He compiled a 2-3 record at Lincoln before the 2020 high school baseball season was suspended then later canceled by the Arkansas Activities Association leaving the Wolves' position open.

Corbell taught Math at Lincoln High School and served as an assistant football coach. He replaced Reed Mendoza, who coached Lincoln baseball for the 2019 season and led the Wolves to a Class 3A State tournament berth before leaving to take the Dover head football coaching position.

On May 1 Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes advertised the position through the Arkansas Activities Association website. The recruitment stated "Lincoln Consolidated School District is accepting applications for Head Baseball Coach and Football Assistant/Possible Head Junior High Football, High School Coordinator. Teaching field: 8th grade history or 8th grade math or High School Math(s)."

Other qualifications desired include: good role model, positive attitude, good organizational skills, good time management skills, team player, good work ethic, family first person, service minded leader, problem solver, innovative and passionate about success of kids beyond sports, ability to monitor and adjust, passionate about baseball, loyal, self motivated, strong fundamentals, pride in facilities, and desire to build a program.

Mendoza recently was rehired by Lincoln as head football coach. He served as offensive coordinator from 2017-19 for Don Harrison, who was dismissed as head coach Jan. 6. Harrison is now head football coach at Stilwell, Okla.

The vacancies created by Corbell's departure aren't the only coaching positions Lincoln is currently trying to fill.

Heath Slamons' resignation was accepted by the Lincoln School Board during its April 20 meeting, which created several more coaching vacancies at Lincoln, some of which may be filled within the district.

This past school year, 2019-20, Slamons served as head volleyball coach, head boys basketball coach for the junior high and seventh grade levels plus assistant varsity boys basketball coach as well as assistant baseball coach.

The same qualifications are listed in a separate recruitment Birkes posted on the AAA website for assistant basketball/possible head junior high basketball and assistant spring sport most likely baseball position.

Interested applicants may contact Birkes via email at [email protected]

