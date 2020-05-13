Photo: Phillips, Frederick

Florence Frederick

Florence Frederick, 75, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Farmington, Ark. She was born Sept. 25, 1944, in Natural Dam, Ark., the daughter of Clarence and Grace (Easter) Moses.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers and sisters Lula Boster, Sam Moses, Oma Jones, Ruth Hyatt and Edward Moses.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Cecil Frederick; one son, Mike Frederick of Shreveport, La.; three daughters, Fern Clear and her husband Terry of Centerton, Ark., Dianne Bottoms and her husband Rob of Patrick, Ark., and Carla Dugan and her husband Bob of Greenwood, Ark.; one brother, Jesse Moses and his wife Jane of Cedarville, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Devon Morris, Zachary Bottoms, Amanda Horine, Aron Turner, Seth Eliot, Odessa Clear, and Annalei Frederick; 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Farmington Cemetery Pavilion. You are encouraged to exercise Social Distancing.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Ruben Marco Oxner

Ruben Marco Oxner, 86, of Lincoln, Ark., died Sunday, May 3, 2020.

He was born Feb. 14, 1934, in Rondo, Ark., to William and Rosie Oxner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gregory Oxner; and a sister, Louise Wooten.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Mark Oxner of Wichita, Kan.; brother, William Oxner of Richman, Texas; a sister, Mary Rose Siler of Wynne, Ark.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at Summers Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Donnie Ray Phillips

Donnie Ray Phillips, 82, of Greenland, Ark., went home to be with his Father on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the son of Loyd and Millie (Pense) Phillips. He never met a stranger and he loved his cows and living in the country. He loved his family and his sweetheart of 62 years, Ellen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Margie; and one brother, Bobby.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Ellen Phillips; two daughters, Dolores Hudson and her husband J.C. of Winslow, Ark., and Donna Bramlet and her husband Brian of Fayetteville, Ark.; four brothers Leon Phillips of Fayetteville, Gary Phillips of Prairie Grove, Junior Phillips of Lincoln, Ark., and Dwight Phillips of Prairie Grove; two sisters, Billie Sue Vickery of Prairie Grove and Debbie Hudson of Hogeye, Ark.; two grandchildren, Ashley Willbanks and Nina McCarty; five great-grandchildren, Madison McCarty, Olivia McCarty, Ava Chapman, Zac Willbanks and Reed Willbanks; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family will hold a private funeral service due to the covid-19 pandemic. Burial will be in the Howell Cemetery in Hog Eye.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Oma Leta Smith

Oma Leta Smith, 82, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Friday, May 8, 2020.

She was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Stilwell, Okla., the daughter of Roy Clifton and Dewey Benham Williams. She was a member of the Johnson Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Smith; her son, Rick Smith; and a brother, Don Williams.

She is survived by two daughters, Rita Harriman and her husband Joe of Springdale and Renee Basinger and her husband Tom of Springdale; her mother, Dewey Keeter of Farmington; three sisters, Kathy Janes of Farmington, Judy Glenn of Drakes Creek and Nancy Lindabury of West Fork; a brother, Carl Williams of Westville, Okla.; a sister-in-law, Rozetta Williams of Westville; five grandchildren, Julie Marvin & her husband Michael, Bradley Harriman & his wife Jessica, Randall Harriman & his wife Lindsay, Cole Basinger & his wife Whitney and Hannah Basinger; eight great-grandchildren, Anna Claire Marvin, Trey Marvin, Gracie Marvin, Eli Harriman, Reece Harriman, Mary Ella Harriman, Rhett Harriman and Holden Basinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service at Piney Cemetery near Westville under the direction of Moore's Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Honduras Mission Fund, c/o Johnson Church of Christ, 5602 Elmore Street, Springdale, AR 72762.

An online guest book is available at www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville is in charge of arrangements.

Reba Joyce Squirrel

Reba Joyce Squirrel, 76, of Farmington, Ark., departed from this life Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

She was born May 25, 1943, in Wagoner, Okla., a daughter of Alonzo Center and Ruby Caudle Center. She was a retired operations clerk for Southwestern Bell and closing agent for Waco Title. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Frank Squirrel; her parents; a stepdaughter, Judy Baker; a sister, Cheryl Bramlett; and a grandson, Shane Morton.

She is survived by a daughter, Diana Murders of Fayetteville, Ark.; sons, Vince Edward Morton of Fayetteville, Steve Morton of Greenland, Ark., Greg Squirrel of Farmington; a stepdaughter, Denise Squirrel of Fayetteville; brothers, Carl Center of Greenland, Ark., Randy Center of Omaha, Ark.; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held with burial in Fayetteville National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Lighthouse for the Blind.

An online guest book is available at www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 05/13/2020