FARMINGTON

Edward Henry Yarberry, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 19 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Brady Derrick Ion Henson, 27, of Paragould, was arrested April 20 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Nicole Lynn Helms, 34, of Farmington, was arrested April 20 in connection with leaving the scene of an accident/property damage.

Jorge Armando Arroyo-Rodriguez, 37, of Little Rock, was arrested April 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Enrique Cervantes, 26, of Farmington, was arrested April 23 in connection with DWI (unlawful, act), running a red light.

Tristian B. Triplett, 28, of Farmington, was arrested April 24 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Nathaniel Wayne Lowery, 27, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 26 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Kane Rowdy White, 22, of Winslow, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Loman Eli Rahn, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested, April 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Harley Dean Lowery, 29, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 28 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Savannah Jordyn Schmid, 25, of Siloam Springs, was arrested April 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dalton Daniel Dill, 18, of Combs, was arrested April 29 in connection with possession of schedule VI - less than 4 ounces.

Leroy Napier, 68, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 29 in connection with possession of schedule VI - less than 4 ounces.

Ashley Michelle Mayes, 31, of West Fork, was arrested April 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Khelli Nichole Francis, 34, of Farmington, was arrested April 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Destiny Breann Fletcher, 27, of Farmington, was arrested April 30 in connection with breaking or entering/vehicle; theft of $1,000 or less - from vehicle; fraudulent use of a credit card/card or account number are forged; theft by receiving - credit/debit cards or account number; forgery; possession of schedule VI - less than 4 ounces; possession of drug paraphernalia - misdemeanor.

Destiny Breann Fletcher, 27, of Farmington, was arrested April 30 in connection with theft of credit/debit card or account numbers.

Chad Castleberry, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 30 in connection with breaking or entering/vehicle; theft of $1,000 or less - from vehicle; fraudulent use of a credit card/card or account number are forged; theft by receiving - credit/debit cards or account number; forgery; possession of schedule VI - less than 4 ounces; possession of drug paraphernalia - misdemeanor.

Stephenie Lynn Halladay, 31, of Springdale, was arrested May 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Allison L. Kochell, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 4 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Tonya Micheline Burns, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rose May Carter, 19, of Farmington, was arrested May 4 in connection with theft by receiving less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000; possession of meth or cocaine - less than 2 gm; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

Jathniel Marquis Jackson, 24, of Springdale, was arrested May 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Daniel Ducic, 38, of Winslow, was arrested May 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tanya Lyon, 24, of Winslow, was cited May 4 on a warrant for failure to payi.

Shannon Bement, 44, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 1 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Carrie Balentine, 45, of Springdale, was arrested May 1 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick McCullough, 40, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 4 in connection with DWI, open container, reckless driving.

James Clark, 32, of Bella Vista, was arrested May 4 in connection with DWI-drugs, careless driving, no proof of insurance.

General News on 05/13/2020