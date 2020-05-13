Decorations for the third Sunday in May, are Academy, Bug Scuffle, Cemetery Hill, Cox, Dutch Mills, Eighty-Six, Garret Creek, Howell, Illinois Chapel, Lewis Liberty, Lincoln, Rhea, Shady Grove, Sharp, Wickwire.

Has the "virus" also affected our weather? One day the fog rolled in suddenly, in the late afternoon! It remained all night, still so heavy the next morning we couldn't see the sun rise. When we could see it, it was a huge red ball that we could see without it hurting our eyes.. Really unusual!

With all the Spring colors we have enjoyed, we now have the roses, to enjoy the next months, so --

When the Roses Bloom

In Spring we are blessed with beauty

When many flowering plants abound;

But each one soon fades in the brightness

As from all the color has flown.

Now, roses, they are different

Though they might come late in season.

We wait so patiently for them,

Looking for this rhyme or reason.

They continue from Spring to Autumn,

Even though hot sunny days,

Braving heat and stormy weather,

Windy gales and morning haze.

Spreading cheer and happiness

In their persistence bringing cheer,

As we continue to enjoy them

Through most of the year.

Then when the snows cause fading,

Predicting winter's dark and gloom,

We look up and daily praise God

For when the roses bloom.

Life is a lot like roses

As each will come and go,

And each sees light and darkness,

It has been determined so.

But look ahead for love and happiness.

Some of which we can't now see,

The time of blooming of roses

With God in eternity.

By Marie M. Roy

Happy birthday to Joye Ryan-Jones, Rocky Murray, Tim Rich, Marie Roy, Dawn Myers, Bob Munyon, Ann Smith, David Tate, Willis Cheatham, Lauren Roeder, David Spear, Doug Stumbaugh, Roland Bailey, Bayli Standifer, Jack Thompson, Heather Beatty.

Happy anniversary to Lonnie and MaryAnn Cantrell, Millard and Joann Matthews, Keith and Karen Lipford.

Happy years, all!

