MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove freshman Tate Benoit has worked out with his father, Chad Benoit, twice a week to refine his pitching technique during a dead period implemented by the Arkansas Activities Association with spring sports including the 2020 high school baseball season canceled due to covid-19.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- During a dead period implemented by the Arkansas Activities Association coaches can't conduct any type of face-to-face training so players must find other means of working out.

The covid-19 pandemic has affected baseball in a way never imagined.

In some cases the crisis has brought families closer together -- such as the father-son tandem of Chad and Tate Benoit, of Prairie Grove, who have been working out together twice a week to refine Tate's pitching technique. The pair recently paused a workout long enough to open up about what they are doing.

Chad Benoit feels youth need encouragement. He purposely tries to mold his son preparing Tate for what lies ahead when sports resume through a "hands-on" involvement.

"It's important to support them and give them an opportunity to be successful," Chad said. "If I can play a small role in that I think it's huge."

Chad recalls various people playing important roles in his life growing up. He went on to play three sports in college and now it's his turn to give something back.

"Those people that took the time and invested in me, it paid huge dividends for me in my career," Chad said. "I'm just fortunate to have an opportunity to have a son that's interested in playing golf, baseball and basketball -- all the things that I enjoy doing so we can do it together. It's been a pleasure so far."

Tate appreciates his father's expertise and willingness to catch saying the experience is comparable to throwing to starting catcher senior Will Luther.

"You got someone out here who knows what you're doing. He knows what he's doing in pitching and hitting so he's able to help me along and improve," Tate said.

Chad points out things Tate admits he tends to take casually. The insight helps Tate develop a consistent approach and delivery.

"It's just bonding time. It's just special to be out here with him to like just have fun," Tate said. "We do a lot and the little details that I might skip over, he's like make sure you're doing this cause it just keeps it consistent."

"We talk about what can you do different in your stance or in your pitching delivery. It's a topic of discussion at the dinner table because he's interested in it," Chad said. "I feel blessed that I can encourage him because he takes a liking to that. It's always been something that in my life that I've enjoyed doing. If I can pass a little bit along to him to maybe make him better, just to spend time together."

Chad has taken Tate golfing with him since Tate was three.

"It's something that I like to do. We can spend time together. If he gets better, great," Chad said.

Chad doesn't try to impose his will or force Tate to take up a sport he isn't interested in. He's careful to allow Tate to develop his own interest.

"I've always kind of let him lead the way," Chad said. "Parents these days, they get so consumed with these kid's sports, not that I'm not, but I want him to lead that discussion and lead that path and I'll support him 100 percent no matter what sports he wants to play."

That companionship helps fill the hole Tate feels because the dead period prohibits coaches from conducting workouts. Tate wishes workouts could be conducted in a team setting.

"I miss playing with them. It's my first year in baseball as a freshman and the upper classmen made it really enjoyable," Tate Benoit said of a season cut short by covid-19.

He thinks if the Tigers all maintain workouts on their own, they can come back strong.

"If we all put our part in we could be pretty good," Tate said.

Luther also sent the same message out to teammates.

"Keep your head up and keep on task," Luther said, describing his participation in Tiger baseball as one of the greatest memories he'll take away from high school.

"Definitely baseball, it was really fun," Luther said.

Luther continues to work out on his own by taking batting lessons and catching when he can get together with one of the pitchers from the team. He thinks coach Mitch Cameron, who returned to Prairie Grove this school year, had the team turned in the right direction before the season was suspended and eventually canceled because of covid-19.

A man of few words, Luther couldn't divert from a leadership role, urging teammates to "Have a good time and work hard."

His comments illustrate the joy of participation in baseball, a sport drawing devotion from athletes determined to sharpen their skills in the face of adversity knowing the day will come once again when an umpire declares, "Play ball."

