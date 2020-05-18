Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses the imminent reopening of state parks and retail businesses during his daily briefing, held Friday at the governor’s conference room at the Capitol in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/516covbrief/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

The number of Arkansas deaths attributed to covid-19 reached 100 on Monday, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the reopening of bars as the next step in the state's loosening of pandemic restrictions.

Restaurants, which were allowed to resume dine-in service on May 11, can begin serving drinks at their bars on Tuesday if they follow similar distancing requirements established by the Health Department, Hutchinson said.

“Free-standing bars,” or those not attached to restaurants, can open on May 26, the governor said.

Hutchinson made the announcement from Forrest City, where health officials recently completed 550 tests for the coronavirus to determine the severity of an outbreak identified last week in the east Arkansas community. Of the 290 tests that have reported back results, 24 were positive, the governor said.

Statewide, the Health Department reported 54 new cases of the virus Monday, bringing the total number of cases identified in the state to 4,813. Of those, 100 have died, an increase of two since Sunday.

The governor also defended his administration’s handling of technical malfunctions that forced the closure of a website created to process claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Earlier in the day, state Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray called for the formation of a bipartisan Legislative committee to investigate problems with the website, as well as with the earlier rollout of a grant program for businesses. Hutchinson dismissed such calls as “partisan attacks.”

Hutchinson said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into a “computer programmer” who he said had uncovered applicants’ personal data on the website. When pressed to say whether that person had used that data for criminal purposes or merely alerted state officials to the flaw -- as reported by the Arkansas Times -- the governor said that would be a matter for investigators to determine.

“Did you see a vulnerability or did you find a vulnerability,” Hutchinson said. “We’ll let the investigation speak for itself.”

