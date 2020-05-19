Sign in
WATCH LIVE: Governor, health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:17 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Dr. Nate Smith (left), Secretary of Health, gives the new numbers of covid-19 cases as Gov. Asa Hutchinson looks on during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hrgm4pwgRKA]

