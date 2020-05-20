FARMINGTON -- City offices and libraries are beginning to open in Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln with restrictions and precautions in place to help slow the spread of covid-19.

Following is information from each of the three communities about what's open and what is still closed as far as public facilities.

LINCOLN

• Lincoln Water Department's lobby is open but the rest of the offices are closed to the public. For more information or questions, call 824-4274.

• Lincoln Public Library has opened for appointments only. Residents can call the library at 824-3294 for a 10-minute slot to go into the library. Slots are available 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for up to eight people at a time. Everyone must wear masks. Also, patrons can call to reserve a book and pick it up outside the library.

• City playgrounds are closed to the public at this time.

• Lincoln Senior Center is closed to senior adults through May 22. Curbside meals are available for lunch. Call 824-3861 to reserve a meal. Meals on Wheels are still being delivered.

FARMINGTON

• Farmington City Hall lobby is open to the public during regular office hours, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The city is asking citizens to wear face masks when they are in the lobby. City staff will see people in their offices with an appointment. The city is placing signs with information on covid-19 precautions.

• Farmington Public Library is accepting books in the book return but is closed to the public at this time as the city completes the library expansion and renovation construction project. Library staff is reaching out to patrons with craft kits for parents to pick up for their children and virtual storytime. This week, the library started curbside pickup. Call the library at 267-2674 to reserve a book from the Farmington library only.

• Creekside Park and its amenities are closed to the public. The walking trail and disc golf course are open.

• Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center is closed to the public through May 22. Curbside meals are available for lunch. Call 267-5709 to reserve a meal. Meals on Wheels are still being delivered.

PRAIRIE GROVE

• Prairie Grove City Hall's lobby is open to the public with restrictions. Only one person at a time is allowed in the lobby. Patrons are asked to wear face masks. City staff will wear masks when helping the public. The drive-through window for the Water Department is open but the lobby is closed. Water and trash payments also can be made in the night box, on-line, or over the phone using a credit card.

• The city's playgrounds are closed to the public. Walking trails and tennis courts are open to the public.

• Prairie Grove Public Library is open to the public. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Patrons are asked to use hand sanitizer available at the front door, to limit their time in the library, distance from other patrons and library employees and to wear a mask inside the building.

• Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park's Hindman Hall Museum and Visitor Center is open to the public with limitations during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Only one family group (10 people or less) will be allowed in the building at a time. They must limit their time to 30 minutes and wear face masks. Afterward, park staff will clean the museum for the next group to enter. The playground and pavilions are still closed. The walking trail and grounds are open to the public.

• Prairie Grove Senior Activity and Wellness Center is closed to patrons through May 22. Curbside meals are available for lunch. Call 846-2794 to reserve a meal. Homebound meals are still being delivered.

