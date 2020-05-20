MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Gravette senior Shylee Morrison runs the Harrison defender guarding her through a screen. Morrison scored 14 points before sustaining an injury during a 42-26 loss Gravette experienced on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the District 4A-1 tournament semifinal hosted by Prairie Grove Feb. 17-22.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Basketball fans attending the 4A-1 District tournament at Prairie Grove's Tiger Arena were deprived of watching one of the league's top talents and highest individual scorer.

The score was tied at 12-12 when Gravette star Shylee Morrison was bowled over by Harrison's Caroline Cecil and hit the floor hard. She sat out the last six minutes of the first half and Gravette did not score in her absence. Twice Gravette went into a delay with Morrison on the bench. After the first delay, Reese Hamiton saw an opening and drove but her shot wouldn't go down. Harrison got a free throw and basket to go up 18-12 at halftime.

Harrison capitalized on Morrison's absence by outscoring Gravette 8-0 during the second quarter, starting with Maggie Salmon's 3-pointer. Down 18-12 at halftime, Morrison tried to return playing briefly in the third quarter and converted a 4-point play.

The early part of the game became the Morrison show. Gravette's star point-guard utilized dribble penetration to score three layups on her way to 10 first quarter points. She finished the night with 14 points to lead Gravette while playing less than half the game.

Marion Groberg led Harrison with 15 points. She was the only Lady Goblin in double figures.

Harrison 42, Gravette 26

Gravette^12^0^10^4^--^26

Harrison^10^8^10^14^--^42

Gravette (18-9): Shylee Morrison 6 1-2 14, Mallory Smith 2 2-2 6, Kaylee Chilton 1 2-2 4, Abigail Beranek 1 0-0 2, Kasandra Tajchman 0 0-1 0. Totals 10 5-7 26.

Harrison (24-3, 10-1): Marion Groberg 7 1-2 15, Mariah Hudson 3 0-1 8, Kenzi Parker 1 4-8 6, Brynn Oleson 2 2-2 6, Maggie Salmon 1 0-0 3, Sidney Shrum 1 0-0 2, Caroline Cecil 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 9-15 42.

3-Point Goals -- Harrison 3 (Hudson 2, Salmon), Gravette 1 (Morrison).

Sports on 05/20/2020