FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Hall opened its lobby to the public Monday (May 18) with regular hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but for now amenities at Creekside Park, such as the playground and fitcore stations, will remain closed.

Mayor Ernie Penn said he's leaving the park at "status quo" based on recommendations from Dr. Nate Smith, director and state health officer for Arkansas Department of Health, and from the Arkansas Municipal League.

"Unless you can really be out there and monitor everything going on, they are recommending it stay at status quo," Penn said at the May 11 City Council meeting. "I want to be real conservative."

Penn closed the playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, fitness core stations and pavilions at Creekside Park on March 25 due to the covid-19 outbreak.

The walking trail and disc golf course have remained open to the public during this time.

Penn said city staff will continue to clean and sanitize the City Hall lobby. Staff with the fire department have helped with spraying down offices.

