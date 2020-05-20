MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Gentry senior Ariel Nix battles a pair of Huntsville players for control of a loose ball in the lane. The Lady Pioneers lost to the Lady Eagles, 52-39, to exit out of the District 4A-1 girls basketball tournament hosted by Prairie Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- During the District 4A-1 girls basketball tournament at Prairie Grove, West No. 4 Gentry was matched up against No. 3 East Huntsville on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and the Lady Pioneers lost 52-39.

The Gentry girls basketball team (18-10) defeated Prairie Grove (9-16, 3-9) by a 47-37 score the previous Friday. With the win, the Lady Pioneers overtook Prairie Grove for fourth place in the 4A-1 West division standings. So, instead of playing East No. 4 Berryville on Monday, Feb. 17, the Lady Pioneers waited one more day before tipping off the tournament against Huntsville.

Gentry made nine 3-point shots and had as many players score against Prairie Grove, but the offense just wasn't there facing Huntsville. The Lady Eagles doubled up on Gentry, leading 11-5 after one quarter but the Lady Pioneers closed to within, 20-16, at the half and were still within reach, trailing 30-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Although the fourth quarter was their best with the Lady Pioneers producing 17 points, Huntsville more than offset that with a 22-point effort. The Lady Pioneers were just 13-of-23 at the free throw line. Randi Jo Bolinger, one of Gentry's top scorers, didn't find the hoop. Ahrya Reding and Jaiden Wilmouth scored 10 points apiece for Gentry, which ended its season with an overall record of 18-10.

Tanna Wilson led all scorers with 20 points for Huntsville with Josie Sisk adding 12, and Addisyn Routh 9. The Lady Eagles advanced to take on Gravette in the quarterfinals while Gentry was eliminated.

Huntsville 52, Gentry 39

Gentry^5^11^6^17^--^39

Huntsville^11^9^10^22^--^52

Gentry (18-10): Jaiden Wilmouth 3 4-4 10, Ahrya Reding 3 4-6 10, Ariel Nix 2 4-8 8, Meledy Owens 2 0-0 6, Heidi Vinson 1 1-2 3, Kinley Hays 1 0-0 2, Katie Ellis 0 0-3 0. Totals 12 13-23 39.

Huntsville: (8-20): Tanna Wilson 8 2-5 20, Josie Sisk 5 0-0 12, Addisyn Routh 3 0-0 9, Emily Buchanan 2 0-0 4, Hannah Born 1 1-2 3, Kendra Poor 0 2-4 2, Kynlee Maupin 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-11 52.

3-Point Goals -- Huntsville 7 (Routh 3, Sisk 2, Wilson 2). Gentry 2 (Owens 2).

Sports on 05/20/2020