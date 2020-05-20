FARMINGTON

Chad Castleberry, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 30 in connection with breaking or entering/vehicle; theft of $1,000 or less - from vehicle; fraudulent use of a credit card/card or account number are forged; theft by receiving - credit/debit cards or account number; forgery; possession of schedule VI - less than 4 ounces; possession of drug paraphernalia - misdemeanor.

Stephenie Lynn Halladay, 31, of Springdale, was arrested May 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Allison L. Kochell, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 4 on a warrant for failure to pay fines and costs.

Tonya Micheline Burns, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rose May Carter, 19, of Farmington, was arrested May 4 in connection with theft by receiving less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000; possession of meth or cocaine - less than 2 gm; possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

Jathniel Marquis Jackson, 24, of Springdale, was arrested May 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Daniel Ducic, 38, of Winslow, was arrested May 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tanya Lyon, 24, of Winslow, was cited May 4 on a warrant for failure to payi.

Shannon Bement, 44, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 1 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Carrie Balentine, 45, of Springdale, was arrested May 1 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick McCullough, 40, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 4 in connection with DWI, open container, reckless driving.

James Clark, 32, of Bella Vista, was arrested May 4 in connection with DWI-drugs, careless driving, no proof of insurance.

Christopher Lee 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Austin Sanford, 20, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 8 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Campbell 58, of Farmington, was arrested May 9 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber Guglielmo, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 9 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Thomas, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

David Silvester, 47, of Baldwin, Mich., was cited May 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mark Lawhorn, 18, of West Fork, was cited May 11 in connection with minor in possession of alcohol.

Nicholas Jackson, 18, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 11 in connection with minor in possession of alcohol.

Dylan Cusick, 27, of Springdale, was arrested May 12 in connection with DWI #2.

Percy Davis, 25, of Fayetteville, was cited May 13 in connection with reckless driving, fleeing, possession of a controlled (felony), possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor), driving on a suspended driver's license.

Bethany Brown, 39, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited May 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

