After all those weeks of "stay home" and six-foot spacing, our family enjoyed a day of real visiting, though it was only on the porch and in the yard.

It was one of my days and it started with a serenade. With Johnny on the guitar, he and Anna sang the Happy Birthday song, and presented me with a bowl of oatmeal, with my birthday numbers in candle, (with a strict diet of "gluten-free" one doesn't eat cake, even on a birthday.) I did succeed in blowing out the candles.

That evening, about bedtime, the day ended with more than a quartet, (there are five in this family), my grandson Dean and his family sang to me over the phone.

The day in between was filled with visits with my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, brought plants, bouquets, cards, and gifts, and many cards and calls from family, nieces, nephews, and friends, from Virginia to California. Dinner included all of my favorite things. Don't tell me I'm not rich!

While watching our little ones enjoying themselves, romping on the lawn, I thought of the following:

A little girl sat on her grandfather's lap as to be read to her. Occasionally, she reached up and touched his wrinkled cheek.

Finally she spoke, "Grandpa, did God make you?"

"Yes, Sweetheart, " he answered," God made me a long time ago."

"Did God make me too?" she asked. "Yes, honey," he answered. "God made you just a little while ago."

She touched his face again and then her own. "He's getting better at it, isn't he?" she asked.

Oh, yes they are "worth a million."

Happy birthday to Derek Morris, James King, Willie Leming, Rylee Pitts, Helen Jones, Larry Hacker, Cody Chambliss, Roger Reed, Dorothy Straub, Evelyn Thompson.

Happy anniversary to Jeremy and Teresa Pitts.

Decoration Sunday, First Sunday in June, Edmistion, Fall Creek, Mt. View, Summers, Friendship.

--MARIE ROY IS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT OF LINCOLN AND HAS WRITTEN A COMMUNITY COLUMN FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER FOR MANY YEARS. THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR.

Community on 05/27/2020