FARMINGTON -- Farmington will soon hire a new athletic director. The district opened the position to in-house applications in mid-May then accepted at-large applications a few days later according to outgoing superintendent Bryan Law after the May 18 school board meeting. Law anticipated several highly-qualified persons would apply from within the district, but didn't name them. Law said incoming superintendent John Paul Laffoon, who will take over July 1, had formed a committee to review the applications and assistant superintendent Stephanie Pinkerton was handling the process in the meantime.

Neither Law nor Pinkerton were in the district office Tuesday morning to answer questions about how many applications were received and who the applicants are. The deadline for submitting applications was May 22.

According to the position description in the recruitment, the athletic director reports to the superintendent with a 240 day length of contract and minimum qualifications listed as Building Level Licensure Preferred.

According to the job summary the athletic director is to promote, support, supervise, manage, direct, and provide leadership for the total athletic program at all levels in the district and to ensure exemplary opportunities and experiences for all participating students.

Long-time athletic director Brad Blew retired Jan. 31 after coaching from 1986-2009 and serving as athletic director from 2008-2020. High school principal Jon Purifoy has served as interim athletic director and managed the Class 4A State basketball tournament hosted at Cardinal Arena March 4-7 with Farmington's girls basketball team advancing to the state finals and designated as co-champions with Star City in wake of the covid-19 shutdown of sports.

Sports on 05/27/2020