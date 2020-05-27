PRAIRIE GROVE -- While students in many districts are returning their school-issued electronic devices to their respective school buildings, Prairie Grove has decided to wait to get those back when students return in August for the 2020-21 school year.

Shawn Witt, the district's technology and security director, said the district dispersed 637 laptops or Chromebooks to students to take home when Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed schools for in-person instruction in March to help slow the spread of covid-19.

Witt said the district dispersed its older computers to those students who needed electronic devices to be able to attend school virtually from their homes.

"Those were the ones we chose to give out just in case we have issues with getting those back or damaged," Witt said. "They were the most expendable devices in the district."

The main reason for letting students keep the devices over the summer, Witt said, is to be prepared for any changes with in-person instruction in the fall.

"We are concerned about getting them all back and then having an unusual or atypical start to school and then trying to redistribute those back out," Witt said. "So for now we're just going with let's not get those back and have to deal and sort with all of it. Let's just let them stay where they are."

Witt said he, Superintendent Reba Holmes and Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent, have been discussing a one-to-one Chromebook deployment for all students, and if that's the case, each student would be issued a Chromebook to take home and keep.

"One of my arguments is we obviously have a need because we have over 600 students who don't have access to using a computer at home," Witt said. "We're wanting to make it equitable access to education so that's a big driver here. A covid type of event really just magnifies that need. That's our thinking right now and the direction we're going."

Witt said the district is considering what he calls a hybrid version. The school would not require a student to take home a school Chromebook but students would be welcome to have one if needed.

Joenks gave out the results of a survey asking parents how they felt virtual learning was going for their children. Out of about 900 surveys distributed, 265 came back and a majority of those were from parents with children in the elementary school.

Joenks admitted the survey was "not the most scientific survey there is," but noted it appeared most of the parents and students were having a good experience.

"I've been inspired to hear stories about what our teachers have done," Joenks said. "They have gone above and beyond."

The district's last official school day is May 29.

Joenks said Prairie Grove School District will receive $175,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the stimulus package approved in response to covid-19. He said the school will come up with a plan on how to spend the money, which has to go to food security, direct student support, technology and systemic procedures.

The school will be reimbursed its documented expenses, and all money must be allocated by Sept. 30, 2022.

The board approved the following action items on the agenda:

• 40 Dell laptops for $22,038.

• A joint-use agreement between the district and city of Prairie Grove for a one-fourth mile walking trail behind the elementary school.

• Raised the salary index for assistant superintendents from 1.55 to 1.60. This was recommended to give assistant superintendents a higher salary index compared to building principals, which are at 1.55.

• Added five days to Robyn Smith's contract as pre-kindergarten director/teacher.

Following executive session the board hired Rachel Harmon as assistant girls basketball coach/head golf coach and Haley Copeland as a high school consumer science teacher.

The board accepted resignations from high school choral director Katie Young and Joey Sorters as golf coach.

