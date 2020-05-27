Photo: Ammons, Evans

Flag: Evans

Oleta Terry Ammons

On Tueday, May 19, 2020, Oleta Terry Ferguson Ammons passed away at age 94.

She was born on March 26, 1926, in Springdale, Ark., to Lee and Lola Stotts Terry.

A longtime resident of Elkins, Ark., she was a member of Crystal Hills Family Fellowship Church and the Circle of Blessings Bible Study. Her Godly character was never shy to give a "bless your heart" and pray for those around her, whether stranger or friend. She retired from the University of Arkansas Post Office, a job she loved for the interactions with many students over the years. Throughout retirement, Oleta uplifted family and friends with encouraging cards and her beautiful script. She loved when everything had a place--from her garden of flowers, an impressive doll collection and intricate sewing. Many of her dolls are clothed in outfits she handmade.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lee; mother, Lola; brother, Weldon Terry; sister, Billie Pritchard; son, Terrel Ferguson (survived by wife Janice); and son-in-law, Darrell Parrish.

She is survived by her children, Linda Parrish of Farmington, Allen Ferguson (wife Kathy) and Randy Ferguson of Fayetteville, Brenda Phillips (husband Keith) of Fredericksburg, Texas, and Marsha Marley (husband Jeff) of Elkins; sisters, Betty Sadler and Joyce Pearce of Escalon, Calif.; brothers, James Westzel and Travis Terry of Fayetteville; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

A graveside service was held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Terry Family Cemetery at sunset in Winslow, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Crystal Hills Family Fellowship Church in Elkins.

Condolences may be expressed at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Beard's Funeral Chapel of Fayetteville, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Eleanor Susan Caudle

Eleanor Susan Caudle, 71, of Fayetteville, Ark., died May 16, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice Home.

She was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Jacksonville, Ark., the youngest of six children to Frank Raymond Brust and Mary Leslie Faulkner. She retired after almost 30 years in January as the office manager of Mayo Sheet Metal. She was known by many names -- Mom, Nana/Nanny, Aunt Susan, Miss Sue and Momma Sue. She loved her family and spoiling them was her great pleasure. Her favorite pastime was playing bingo. Miss Sue was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Caudle; bonus son, Gary Caudle; grandsons, Gary Caudle Jr. and J.D. Wier Jr.; brother, Frank R. Brust Jr.; and sisters, Faith Cummings, Mary Randell and Ruth Bruner.

Sue is survived by daughter, Anne Callcut and husband Shane of Fayetteville; son, Champ Bailey of Prairie Grove, Ark.; bonus daughter, Sandra Caudle Wells and husband Rocky; bonus son, Robert Caudle; grandchildren, Erika Wier, Destanee Bailey, Chi Bailey and Bid Bailey; bonus grandchildren, Robert Caudle Jr., Telia Wright, Brittany Caudle, James Caudle and Billy Allred Jr.; several bonus great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved friends.

Services will be private due to covid-19 restrictions.

Condolences amy be expressed at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Beard's Funeral Chapel of Fayetteville is in charge of arrangements.

John D. Evans

John D. Evans, 90, Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

He was born July 10, 1929, in Atoka, Okla., the son of William Henry and Erma L. (Moore) Evans. He proudly served in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Arthur, Luke, Jay, Everett and Pete; and one son, John David Evans.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 68 years, Billie Sue Evans; three children, Ron Evans, Sandi Evans Fox and Mike Evans; grandchildren, Ryan, Jeff, Shawn, Joey, John and Paula, Shane, Kristin, Melissa, Jessica, Brandon, Casey, Angela, Josh and Nick; 36 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Coy and Paul; four sisters, Florence, Jean, Bell and Sue; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion with his great-grandson Lucky Martin, officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers were Shane Lamb, Kevin Bell, Brandon Evans, Nick Evans, Josh Davis, Ryan Evans, Shawn Evans, Jess Evans, Trey Bachman, and Easton Allison.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

