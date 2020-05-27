COURTESY PHOTO Dona Gregory, Lincoln High's Virtual Arkansas facilitator, right, is the 2020 Virtual Arkansas Facilitator of the Year. Gregory is the first one to receive the award. She is holding her award with Courtney Jones, principal of Lincoln High.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School's distance learning instructor has been named the first "Virtual Arkansas Facilitator of the Year," and appropriately, she received the award virtually through the Zoom app during the School Board's May 18 meeting.

Dona Gregory, the high school's virtual learning facilitator, thought she was at the meeting to give an update on the program for the 2019-20 school year.

Gregory explained that Virtual Arkansas gives Lincoln High School students the opportunity to take courses that are not available on campus.

"This enables us to bring learning to our students," Gregory said.

For fall 2019, 60 Lincoln High students were enrolled in Virtual Arkansas and these students took a total of 109 courses. Gregory said 23 students enrolled in 40 college courses during the fall and earned a total of 120 college credit hours.

For spring 2020, 71 Lincoln students enrolled in 109 courses through Virtual Arkansas. There were 21 students enrolled in 31 college courses and in all, the students earned 93 college credit hours in the spring.

Gregory noted that all in-house Lincoln High students enrolled in the Virtual Arkansas program passed all courses during the past two years.

"This is what I'm most proud of," Gregory said.

Following Gregory's presentation, three staff members with Virtual Arkansas, attending virtually through Zoom, discussed the program and Gregory's impact on her students.

John Ashworth, director, said Virtual Arkansas is a supplemental program that serves 92% of the schools throughout the state. The program offers 105 courses, he said.

"We provide equity in education," Ashworth said.

Jennifer Pense, Virtual Arkansas coordinator/facilitator, told board members that a successful program is dependent on the person in the classroom with the students.

Gregory encourages students, mentors them and pushes them, Pense said, noting Gregory was named the Facilitator of the Month for February.

"She's an asset to Lincoln and an asset to us," Pense said. "She's always singing Virtual Arkansas' praise. She's a good one and I'm very honored to work with her."

Kristen Wilson, another staff member, read off some comments made by teachers with the Virtual Arkansas program. Teachers noted that Gregory is organized and helps struggling students. She makes sure students are on task and stays in contact with the virtual teachers.

"She's truly a partner in this endeavor," one teacher wrote about Gregory.

Ashworth said Gregory is one of more than 700 Virtual Arkansas facilitators in the state and the success of her program is evident.

Ashworth then said he was not at the meeting just for an update on the program but was there to name Gregory as the 2020 Facilitator of the Year for the award's inaugural year.

Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of schools, presented the award to Gregory on behalf of Virtual Arkansas.

"I love my job and I love the opportunity to make sure my students are successful," Gregory said after accepting the plaque. "That's why I'm still here."

Gregory has been with Lincoln schools for 22 years, 17 of those in distance learning at the high school.

High school Principal Courtney Jones said the school's virtual education program is a team effort but Gregory is the central part of that team. She communicates with Jones, students, parents and the Arkansas Virtual teachers.

"She builds relationships with students and they know they can rely on her," Jones said. "She and I have a good working relationship and she communicates with teachers on the other end."

Virtual classes at Lincoln include college courses, core classes and electives.

"If a kid wants something, we're going to make it happen," Jones said, noting the school's focus is the students and Gregory's focus is on the students.

