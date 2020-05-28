FILE -- Governor Hutchinson and Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Department of Health, address the media during a daily update on Arkansas' response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)

The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose by 261 to 6,538 by Thursday afternoon, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The total is the largest single day community increase in the state, Health Secretary Nate Smith said.

Five more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 125, according to Hutchinson.

Benton and Washington Counties saw the largest increases with 85 and 25 new cases, respectively.

In the past 24 hours, 3.9 percent of the 2,966 tests given were ruled positive for the virus, Hutchinson said.

EARLIER: Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of active cases in Arkansas remained at 6,277 Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Health. The death toll remained at 120.

A total of 1,733 cases were reported to be active, while 4,424 people had recovered, the agency reported.

