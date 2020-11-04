LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas State Fair provided the following results from the 2020 Junior Livestock Show:

Lizzie Mabry of Farmington won first place in the junior division Market Hog Showmanship.

Lily Dismang of Farmington won second place and Chloe Mabry of Farmington won third palce in the senior division Market Hog Showmanship.

Cade Young of Farmington, 6th overall market lamb, participated in the Sale of Champions Highlights Junior Livestock Show at the Arkansas State Fair. His market lamb was bought by Blue Ribbon Club for $1,200.

Levi Weaver of West Fork won first place in the senior division for Breeding Sheep Showmanship.

Brinley Dobbs of Lincoln won Grand Champion AOB Meat Ewe for the Breeding Sheep divisions.

Levi Weaver of West Fork won Grand Champion Southdown Ram for the Breeding Sheep divisions.

Jill Emerson of Prairie Grove won Grand Champion Bred and Owned Hereford Female and Reserve Champion Bred and Owned Hereford Female in the Non-Brahman Influenced Breeding Beef divisions.

Jill Emerson of Prairie Grove won Supreme Female in the Non-Brahman Influenced Breeding Beef divisions.