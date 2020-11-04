FAYETTEVILLE -- Teachers in Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln have received $500 prizes from Arvest Bank as part of its "We Love Teachers" campaign, according to a news release.

Seven teachers in southern Washington County were awarded the prizes. In all, Arvest Bank handed out 160 awards totaling $80,000 throughout the Arvest footprint in four states.

The Arvest initiative to honor educators was launched on Oct. 5. Nominations were accepted via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.

Melissa Brooks with Farmington Middle School, Tyler McBride with Lincoln Middle School and Melanie Nations with Prairie Grove Middle School are three of the local winners.

Others in Washington County include Sylvia Strode of Elkins Elementary, Sarah Sullivan of Root Elementary in Fayetteville, Wendy Emery of Greenland Elementary, and Lisa Faulkner of West Fork Middle School.

"Arvest celebrates these teachers and is so happy to recognize them in this way," said Karen Gray, marketing manager with Arvest Bank. "We hope this prize makes their jobs a little easier. "We also want to salute all the hard-working teachers in all the communities we serve. We know how much teachers mean to our children and the vital roles they play."