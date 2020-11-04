My apologizes for belated birthday greetings to Courtney Madewell, Danny Rigsbee, Megan Simmons, Candy Simmons, Darrel Sisemore, Carolyn Latta, Doug Moore. I hope everyone had a happy time, with many returns.

November has returned, ending daylight saving time and giving us shorter days. It is I am so thankful month, adoption, family stories, Alzheimer's disease, family caregivers, drum, American history, Hospice, lung cancer awareness, healthy skin, sleep comfort, flu awareness, diabetes, aviation history, vegan, Georgia pecan, American Indian Heritage, and National Roasting month.

Today we're having a real "Spring time," thunder and lightning rainstorm. Good to fill the ponds.

I heard one person who said they saw a flock of geese flying over, Going North!

The Best Way to Pray:

A priest, a minister and a guru sat discussing the best positions for prayer while a telephone repairman worked nearby. "Kneeling is definitely the best way to pray," the priest said.

"No," said the minister. "I get the best results standing with my hands outstretched to Heaven." "You're both wrong," the guru said. "The most effective prayer position is lying down on the floor. "The repairman could contain himself no longer. "Hey, fellas" he interrupted. "The best prayin' I ever did was when I was hangin' upside down from a telephone pole."

Happy birthday to Chad Myers, Sara Sisemore, Johnny Cheatham, Cheryl Taylor, Leo Bradley, Brandon Bradley, Matt Pinkerton.

Happy anniversary to Darrel and Eloise Parker, Wayne and Aleta Caswell.

Happy years, all!

--Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.