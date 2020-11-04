I've been asked numerous times what I thought about covid-19. Let me share some thoughts that are based on age-old wisdom called common sense. When I speak of myself, it went for my nine siblings, too.

When I was a kid in southern California, I did what many kids did. I played outside in the rain and wind. I played in the dirt. I hob-knobbed with kids my age, and other kids willingly shared their colds with everyone. Apparently, their mommas didn't know to keep them in bed, or at least away from other people, when they were sick.

Well, my momma was smarter than that.

She taught us to cover our mouths -- preferably with a handkerchief or tissue -- when we sneezed or coughed. None of this "sneeze into your elbow" that seldom does any good. If we had nothing to sneeze into, we sneezed into our shirt, blouse, or jacket -- but quickly got away from everyone, first. She taught us to wash our hands. Momma was smart!

Perhaps once a year, I might get a cold, get the flu, or get the sniffles related to pollen -- anything that was in the air. And Momma kept me inside, most the time in bed, if I had any kind of illness or fever. The pollen business was funny: If I sneezed my head off because of that stuff, momma thought I was sick, and it took a lot of talking to get permission to leave the house.

But the community reacted differently when the mumps, measles, chicken-pox or other serious diseases made the rounds. There was no government mandate to close schools, shut down businesses, or prevent church attendance.

Every family who had the sickness voluntarily quarantined themselves! They didn't want to spread it around. And those who didn't have the disease voluntarily stayed away from the sick families. We still loved them, and they knew that our avoidance was not an insult.

It was common sense!

Some of the flus that made the rounds caused a big stir in the communities. Most came in the air currents from the Orient and no one could stop them. Here's an excerpt (Oct. 9, 2020) from https://www.britannica.com/event/1957-flu-pandemic.

"The 1957 outbreak was caused by a virus known as influenza A subtype H2N2. Research has indicated that this virus was a reassortant (mixed species) strain, originating from strains of avian influenza and human influenza viruses. In the 1960s the human H2N2 strain underwent a series of minor genetic modifications, a process known as antigenic drift. These slight modifications produced periodic epidemics. After 10 years of evolution, the 1957 flu virus disappeared, having been replaced through antigenic drift by a new influenza A subtype, H3N2, which gave rise to the 1968 flu pandemic."

In that historic episode, perhaps up to 2,000,000 people worldwide, including 100,000 in the U.S., died. That's when world population was only 3.5 billion -- not 7.8 billion like it is now. But no one blamed the president, the CDC, the Congress, prime ministers, kings or anyone. The riots, looting, burning, and killing back then were all politically motivated just as they are now. They were not related to the pandemic.

Common sense!

How about the current covid-19 pandemic? It is just as real and deadly as the avian flu, H2N2 and other deadly outbreaks. But it is worse than stupid, and worse than idiotic to blame the president for something over which he has no control! It would be more appropriate to blame Congress, state governors, and city mayors.

On the other hand, the rioters and looters are outright criminal in the first degree, and evil in nature to commit the devastation and destruction. That goes for the poor who are truly in need of food and shelter, as well as for the university and college professors who take part in it. There's no excuse and no reason for it. It is criminal and evil!

Getting back to Carol and me prior to the covid outbreak; in our travels we're always careful. We avoided places and families where we knew sickness was evident. Nevertheless, on one of our trips several years ago, I came down with a cold in northern California, and didn't leave our trailer for a week. I self-quarantined and got well.

Common sense! The disease was airborne, no one could stop it, government mandate wasn't necessary, and I didn't blame anyone. My momma was smart, and I try to follow her example.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is the author of 'Charter of the Christian Faith.' Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.