LINCOLN -- Central United Methodist Church will have its annual Community Turkey Dinner this year but with some changes because of covid-10 concerns.

The dinner will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. and will be pick-up only. Cost is $7 per adult and $4 per child 12 and under. Proceeds go to the Lincoln High School scholarship fund sponsored by the church. In addition, a beautiful handmade quilt from our Krazy Quilters will be given away.

To maintain the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and state mandates, these changes have been made to the dinner:

• All orders must be received no later than 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10. Visit https://forms.gle/ez7ZkkCQH1LCyhmg9 to submit your order.

• The preferred method of payment/donation is through the church's online giving site. If you must pay with check or cash, have your check written out and exact amount in cash ready before you arrive for pick up.

• Curbside service only. When you pick up your meal(s) on Nov. 12, please approach the church's parking lot from West Park Street. Please come only in your designated hour.

• The church will limit meals to 300 this year, so patrons are encouraged to get their orders in as soon as possible.