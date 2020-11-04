Sign in
Fall Festival A New Way by Lynn Kutter | November 4, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Traci Birkes, principal at Lincoln Elementary School, helps Adalyn Edens, a kindergarten student, pull back the apple slingshot Friday during the school's Fall Festival. Adalyn was trying to hit several targets set up down the hill.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Elementary School's annual family fall festival usually draws around 500 people for a fun time of fall activities, photos and food on an evening in late October.

This year, the school changed the festival because of covid-19 health concerns, according to Principal Traci Birkes. It was held during the day Friday and was restricted to students only.

Stations this year included a petting zoo provided by Lincoln FFA Chapter, an apple slingshot contest, cotton candy, and an inside campfire (not real, of course) where students read a Halloween book, received a goody bag with s'mores ingredients to eat and received their own free book to take home. An outside maze was set up but the ground was too wet and muddy because of rains last week.

"We're trying to keep everything as normal as possible," Birkes said. "The fall festival for our families and kids is a pretty big deal. We want to do what we can safely for them."

Students, many wearing their Halloween costumes, rotated through the stations by grade and class throughout the day.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lexi McFaul, a kindergarten student at Lincoln Elementary School, enjoys cotton candy during the school's Fall Festival held during the day Friday for all students, pre-K through fourth grade.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln High's FFA Club brought a petting zoo for the elementary school's Fall Festival, held this year during the day just for the students, not for families. The hog was a popular animal at the petting zoo but it was more interested in eating than noticing the children.

