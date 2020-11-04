PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove (8-1, 5-1 4A-1) steamrolled Berryville (0-6, 0-4) unleashing a stable of runningbacks, who combined for six rushing touchdowns in Friday's 48-0 victory.

"Every back carried it four times or less. In our passing game Paytin Higgins was 2-of-3 and Knox Laird was 1-of-1 for 53 yards and a touchdown," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier. "Berryville, they're really on the ropes with the covid stuff. At least they're still playing."

Berryville was limited to 108 yards of total offense and averaged 2.2 yards-per-rush against the Tiger defense. The Bobcats converted just one of 10 third downs. Meanwhile Prairie Grove rushed for 326 yards on 25 running plays averaging 13-yards-per-carry.

Prairie Grove's first touchdown came via the air with quarterback Knox Laird hitting Landon Semrad on a 53-yard scoring pass on the third play from scrimmage.

Beyond that, the Tigers blew open the game with almost every ball-carrier running at will through the Bobcat defense. Prairie Grove jumped ahead 28-0 after one period on rushing touchdowns by Cade Grant (17 yards), Ethan Miller (45), and Foster Layman (45). Offensive lineman Carter Scates (5-7, 165) even carried the ball once for 8 yards on a rare guard-around play.

"It's kind of a gadget play. All the linemen are fired up about one lineman getting to carried the ball," Abshier said. "He just about broke it for the whole thing, but he got eight yards. The linebackers were eyeballing him for the whole game."

The four drives accumulated 199 yards in only 9 plays.

Things didn't get any better for Berryville even with Prairie Grove substituting liberally during the second quarter. On the first play of the second, the hard-charging Abe Caves blocked a Bobcat punt which Austin Whetsell returned 8 yards for a defensive touchdown making the score 35-0 with Paytin Higgins' extra-point kick tacked on and assuring a running clock for the entire second half.

The Tigers maintained their defensive intensity. Miller read a play and cut down Berryville's fullback causing a turnover on downs on fourth-and-three from the Bobcat 31.

Higgins ran an option right for 18 yards, then Ethan Beason, who had a good return game running back kickoffs, scored on a 12-yard run. Prairie Grove was up big, 42-0, at that juncture with 9:20 remaining in the first half and played as many kids as coaches could get into the contest.

The Tigers' next drive ended with Higgins missing a 47-yard field goal attempt. Forty-two points separated the teams at halftime and Berryville never would get on the scoreboard.

Prairie Grove coaches found things to work on with a mistake on special teams allowing Berryville to jump on a punt touched by a Tiger, who got too close to a short kick and the ball bounced into him. Berryville continued the drive and moved the ball all the way to Prairie Grove's six where they eyed first-and-goal.

Points were denied them when John King forced a fumble with a big hit at the five and Kobe Frazier recovered for the Tigers at the one. A half-the-distance-to-the-goal penalty for delay of game was almost laughable, but the yardage marked off. Cooper Singleton got the Tigers some breathing room with a 24-yard carry.

He later fumbled and Berryville again marched deep into Tiger territory before turning the ball over on downs at the 12.

Prairie Grove mounted an 88-yard, 9-play drive scoring on Singleton's 27 yard run to convert fourth-and-one. Starting defensive tackle Ryder Orr came on to` try an extra-point kick, but was a little rusty and the kick failed leaving the final, 48-0.

Prairie Grove plays at Elkins Friday in a battle to determine the No. 2 seed out of the 4A-1 for the upcoming state playoffs. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

"They look pretty athletic. They've got lots of tools, lots of talents," Abshier said.

The veteran Prairie Grove coach wants his boys to be at their best and enjoy the game Friday.

"Go play hard," Abshier said. "Be at their best, that's what matters."

PRAIRIE GROVE 48, BERRYVILLE 0

Berryville^0^0^0^0^--^0

Prairie Grove^28^14^0^6^--^48

First Quarter

Prairie Grove – Landon Semrad 53-yard pass from Knox Laird (Paytin Higgins kick), 10:52

Prairie Grove – Cade Grant 17-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 7:47

Prairie Grove – Ethan Miller 45-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 3:30

Prairie Grove – Foster Layman 45-yard run (Paytin Higgins kick), 1:34

Second Quarter

Prairie Grove – Austin Whetsell 8-yard blocked punt return (Kade Walker kick), 11:53

Prairie Grove – Ethan Beason 12-yard run (Kade Walker kick), 9:20

Fourth Quarter

Prairie Grove – Cooper Singleton 27-yard run (kick failed) 0:40

TEAM STATISTICS

Prairie Grove^Berryville

First downs^14^6

Total offense^408^108

Rushes-yards^25-326^38-85

Passing yards^56^23

Rush average^13.0^2.2

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^3-4-82-1-0^2-4-23-0-0

Punts-Avg.^0-0.0^5-23.8

Penalties-Yds^3-25^2-17

Third-down conversion^1-3^1-10

Fourth-down conversion^1-1^2-4

Turnovers^1^2

Fumbles lost^1^1

Missed field goals: Prairie Grove – Paytin Higgins 47 yards, Second quarter, 3:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Prairie Grove, Paytin Higgins 4-55, Cooper Singleton 3-48, Cade Grant 4-48, Ethan Miller 1-45, Foster Layman 2-45, Colin Faulk 4-43, Kade Walker 1-16, Ethan Beason 1-12, Carter Scates 1-8, Austin Whetsell 2-7, Abe Caves 1-4, Camden Patterson 1-(-5). Totals 25-326. Berryville, 38-85.

PASSING -- Prairie Grove, Knox Laird 1-1-53-1-0, Camden Patterson 2-3-29-0-0. Berryville, JD Smith 2-4-23-0-0.

RECEIVING -- Prairie Grove, Landon Semrad 1-53, Colin Faulk 2-29. Totals 3-82. Berryville, 2-23.