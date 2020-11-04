PRAIRIE GROVE -- Visitors are invited to "shop, stroll and dine" in Prairie Grove on Nov. 13-14.
Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will host the city's annual Holiday Open House Celebration. Most stores will remain open until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and until 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14.
Merchants will kick off the holiday season with decorations, displays and merchandise.
Shoppers are asked to please wear a mask per state regulations and observe social distancing guidelines because of the covid-19 pandemic.
