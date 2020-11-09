Panel paring list

for chancellor job

A committee searching for the next chancellor of Arkansas State University-Newport is winnowing the list of 56 applicants.

Chancellor Sandra Massey announced her retirement in October. Massey has been chancellor since 2013.

ASU-Newport, a two-year college, enrolled 1,581 students this fall. That doesn’t include concurrently enrolled high school students, who totaled about 500 last fall.

The college’s students can also take classes at sites in Jonesboro and Marked Tree.

Like most other community colleges in Arkansas, ASU-Newport’s enrollment has steadily declined. It enrolled 2,715 students, including high school students, during the fall 2016 semester.

The pandemic has caused challenges for nontraditional students, who often attend community college.

ASU-Newport, along with Shorter College in North Little Rock, also offers classes for state prison inmates.

The Chancellor Search Advisory Committee began reviewing applications Oct. 26 and anticipates interviewing candidates on campus later this month, ASU System spokesman Jeff Hankins said.

The job posting on the college’s website calls for a candidate with strong internal and external leadership skills, including developing relationships with business partners and other entities “locally, statewide, regionally and nationally to increase the visibility of the institution.”

ASU System sells

chancellor house

The Arkansas State University System has sold the former ASU chancellor house in Jonesboro, nine years after deciding to sell the property.

The house, at 3613 Lacoste Drive, served as the chancellor residence until the ASU System office moved. Current Chancellor Kelly Damphousse now lives where the president used to live, on Nettleton Avenue.

An unidentified buyer offered $430,000 for the Lacoste Drive property, $5,000 more than the $425,000 appraised value, according to a system news release.

The system had held off on selling the property for years because “no acceptable offer had been received until recently,” the announcement states.

ASU System trustees approved the home’s sale during a specially called meeting Wednesday.

Tech’s Bowen gets

president’s award

Arkansas Tech University President Robin E. Bowen has been recognized regionally for her years of support of the student affairs staff and programs, the university announced last week.

Bowen received this year’s National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Region IV-West President’s Award.

The region covers: Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming in the United States, as well as Manitoba and Saskatchewan in Canada.

In recent years under Bowen, the university has increased its freshman four-year graduation rate by 15.8 percentage points, according to the university.

UALR gets funds

for new program

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has received $640,000 to help develop a health care cybersecurity curriculum, the university announced last week.

UALR is one of several universities and industries working together on the project.

The $640,000 in funds are the university’s portion of a three-year grant totaling $6.3 million for the whole group.