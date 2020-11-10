FILE PHOTO Amanda Thulin with Prairie Grove Public Library sets out a bag of books for a patron on the table in front of the library in May. The library has decided to close temporarily beginning today (Nov. 10) because of increased covid-19 cases but will offer curbside service as it was doing in May.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city of Prairie Grove temporarily closed City Hall and the Water Department office beginning today (Tuesday, Nov. 10) because of possible staff exposures to covid-19 and because of increased cases within the community, according to an announcement from city officials.

Prairie Grove Public Library also has closed to the public indefinitely but will offer curbside service as it did when the pandemic first started in March, said Amanda Thulin, children's library director.

This follows on the heels of Prairie Grove School District switching to virtual learning for most of its students through the Thanksgiving break because of the number of employees, especially support staff, who are in quarantine.

The elementary, middle school and junior high schools started virtual instruction Nov. 9 and it will continue through Nov. 24, with students returning to on-site instruction Nov. 30. The high school will have virtual instruction Nov. 9-11, with students returning to on-site instruction Nov. 12.

Prairie Grove schools have 11 active student cases with 174 students in quarantine, according to the school website on Tuesday. For staff, there are 10 active covid-19 cases and 30 in quarantine.

Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, said one person who later tested positive for covid-19 was in City Hall and was around at least one employee for more than 15 minutes.

Enough time has passed that most likely everyone is OK, but Oelrich said the city wanted to exercise caution. The employee with the most exposure is working behind closed doors.

"We're trying to be a lot more diligent with our mask wearing," Oelrich said.

With increased cases in the community and in the state, Oelrich said it's important to protect essential workers from exposure or having to quarantine.

"City workers are responsible for critical duties and the risk of infection or quarantine has increased in the past few weeks," Oelrich said in the city's announcement. "We feel it is in the city's best interest to protect these positions by limiting exposure inside the offices."

For the water department, both employees will rotate shifts and the payment window will be closed for the time being. The department will limit office access to online, phone credit card payments or drop box check or cash payments. For new service, residents are asked to call the water department, 846-2961.

Thulin said the library wants to be cautious with increased cases in the community.

"We have our hands tied with the issues at school," Thulin said, adding that the library had students and families in the building on Monday.

We just can't risk it," Thulin said.