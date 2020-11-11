ALMA -- In the year of the improbable, the last thing first-year Alma football coach Rusty Bush probably expected Friday was to win a football game by scoring one touchdown.

He probably didn't see Trey Fuselier intercepting three passes, either.

Fuselier's third pick of the game with 42 seconds remaining sealed Alma's 8-3 win over Farmington in both team's regular season finale.

Alma (2-7, 1-5) will wait for its playoff destination today when the Arkansas Activities Association releases its schedule.

The Cardinals (4-5, 2-4) will await their playoff fate today as well.

"We hadn't had an interception all year, and this guy (Fuselier) came up with three in one night," Bush said. "I'm so proud of him and what he's done since I've been here."

The 5-foot-5, 122-pound Fuselier, who returns kicks and is fourth in tackles, picked off passes at the Alma 12, 17 and in the end zone.

"It feels good because we've lost a lot (of games)," Fuselier said. "We at least wanted to come back and win our last (home) game."

The Airedales drove 68 yards for their only points of the game, courtesy of Fusilier's first interception of the night.

Despite allowing Luis Zavala's 30-yard field goal with 7:09 to play in the half, Alma's defense held the Cardinals to a single field goal and 241 total yards on 57 snaps.

"Defensively, I can't say enough about the effort from these kids; new coaches and a new scheme," Bush said. "We kind of had to fast-track these kids. The main thing is you have to play disruptive on defense."

Both Alma and Farmington had meaningful drives sputter at each other's end of the field. The Cardinals twice drove inside the Airedales' 20 while turning the ball over. Zavala missed a 38-yard field goal on another series, and the Cardinals had a 15-yard Ian Cartwright touchdown run taken off the board because of an illegal block.

By the same token, Alma missed some shots, too.

Quarterback Hunter McAlister, whose 13-yard pass to Brayden Allen extended the team's lone scoring drive, missed two big chances -- one at the end of the first half and another late in the third quarter.

After throwing a 42-yard strike to Jacob Coursey, moving the ball to the Cardinals' 3, McAlister was intercepted by Elliott Thompson on the very next play.

Thompson, in fact, returned the ball 68 yards to the Alma 32 where Zavala missed his 38-yard field goal attempt.

Later, after moving deep into Farmington territory in the third quarter, McAlister narrowly missed connecting with Allen on a pass over the middle.

"I missed a couple of throws, including that one," McAlister said.

Alma took an 8-0 lead on Logan Chronister's 1-yard run with 2:38 to play in the first quarter. Joseph York hauled in the 2-point conversion pass to extend the lead to 8-0.

Farmington quarterback Tate Sutton finished with 129 yards passing on 10-of-22 attempts. Cartwright led all rushers with 65 yards on 16 attempts.

Teammate Kanye Taylor added 41 yards on 10 attempts.

Chronister led Alma with 35 yards rushing, giving him 900 for the season.