The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Brand New Church, 271 West Main Street. In thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last.
