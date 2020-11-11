LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER ???? with the city of Farmington string lights on the city's Christmas tree next to the public library on Cimarron Place, across from the Farmington Post Office. Farmington will not have a tree lighting ceremony or a Christmas parade this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but will celebrate Christmas with its displays next to the library, at City Hall and around the two stone entrances on both ends of town on U.S. Highway 62. Christmas lights also have been wrapped around the lamp poles at Creekside Park.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Tanner Denham, left, and Brian Clevenger, public works employees with the city of Farmington, string lights on the city's Christmas tree next to the public library on Cimarron Place. Farmington will not have a tree lighting ceremony or a Christmas parade this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but will celebrate Christmas with its light displays next to the library, at City Hall and around the two stone entrances on both ends of town on U.S. Highway 62. Christmas lights also have been installed at Creekside Park.

