BISMARCK -- Former Farmington School Superintendent Ronald Lynn Wright, 66, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He had fought cancer for seven years with a strong faith and family support. Wright was born to Eunice Blackwell Wright and Aubrey Lynn Wright in Mena, Ark., on May 7, 1954.

Wright's outgoing personality and his steadfast character served him well in his life's work. He served as youth and music minister at Centerfork Baptist Church in Hot Springs and Springhill Baptist Church in Bryant, and as music director at Ten Mile Baptist, Farmington First Baptist and Bismarck First Baptist.

Pairing well with this work was his career in education. Over a period of 35 years, Wright was a social studies teacher at Bryant and Glenwood high schools, assistant principal at Mena High, principal at Bismarck High, field service representative with the State Department of Education, superintendent of Prescott and Farmington school districts, and director of the Dawson Education Cooperative in Arkadelphia.

Wright served as superintendent for Farmington schools for 10 years and resigned in June 2012, to become director of the Dawson cooperative. During Wright's tenure, Farmington built two elementary schools, Folsom and Williams. Wright also was instrumental in the district purchasing 40 acres on Highway 170 for a new high school campus.

Wright was predeceased by father Aubrey Lynn Wright in 1983.

He is survived by his mother, Eunice Verrett; sister Brenda Wright; and niece Sarah Teague, all of Hot Springs.

Also surviving him are his wife of almost 45 years, Connie Thornton Wright of Bismarck; daughter Rachel Wright-Dobbs (Bryan) of Pawleys Island, S.C.; son Nathan Wright (Rechelle) of Little Rock; son Jesse Wright (Jessie) of Bismarck; grandchildren from age 22 to 2: Carter Wright, Haylee Dobbs, Faith Dobbs, Emma Inscore, Tyler Dobbs, Aubrey Wright, Archie Wright and Ronald Jesse (RJ) Wright. The newest loved one is great-grandchild Oslo Inscore-Poole.

An informal service was held to celebrate Wright's life at the Bismarck High School football stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Memorials may be made by donating to CARTI in Little Rock or the Garage Church in Hot Springs.

A complete obituary may be found at www.ruggleswilcox.com.