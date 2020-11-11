LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Carla Biggerstaff, post master for the U.S. Post Office in Farmington, tries to dodge water balloons Friday morning in front of the building. Biggerstaff challenged her employees to sell $4,000 in breast cancer stamps in October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The office met and exceed the goal, selling $5,300 in stamps. The reward was the opportunity for her employees to pelt Biggerstaff with water balloons.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Carla Biggerstaff, postmaster for the U.S. Post Office in Farmington, tries to dodge water balloons Friday morning in front of the building. Biggerstaff challenged her employees to sell $4,000 in breast cancer stamps in October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The office met and exceeded the goal, selling $5,300 in stamps. The reward was the opportunity for employees to pelt Biggerstaff with water balloons. For every breast cancer stamp sold, 10 cents goes to breast cancer research.

