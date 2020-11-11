LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lynlie Carte, left, and Robin White display some of the Christmas decorations for sale at Sterling Drug, 125 E. Buchanan St., in Prairie Grove. The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its annual "Holly Jolly Celebration" on Friday and Saturday. Visitors are invited to "shop, stroll and dine" in Prairie Grove as merchants kick off the holidays.Hours are 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Face masks and social distancing will be required, per state guidelines.

