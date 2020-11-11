Sign in
Holly Jolly Christmas
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lynlie Carte, left, and Robin White display some of the Christmas decorations for sale at Sterling Drug, 125 E. Buchanan St., in Prairie Grove. The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its annual "Holly Jolly Celebration" this weekend. Visitors are invited to "shop, stroll and dine" in Prairie Grove as merchants kick off the holidays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Face masks and social distancing will be required, per state guidelines.

