The final two-and-a-half minutes of Farmington's 8-3 loss at Alma in Arkansas Class 5A football Friday, Nov. 6, was just nuts. Incredibly although the Cardinals faced no less than first-and-22 in three different series of downs on their last drive, an extreme statistical improbability under normal circumstances -- yet for all this emotional adversity they were still in the game until the last 42 seconds.

Alma, which generated a mere 220 yards of total offense and averaged just 2.6-yards-per-carry against Farmington's defense, got a lot of help down the stretch.

Seven flags were thrown against Farmington in the fourth quarter with 63 yards marked off. The actual total yards lost amounted to 81 yards and a potential "game-winning" touchdown taken off the board.

For sports fans with long memories that conjures up images of former NBA Commissioner David Stern suspending referee Joey Crawford for the 2007 NBA playoffs and fining him $100,000. The suspension ended Crawford's streak of working 21 straight NBA finals after he ejected San Antonio Spurs' soft-spoken star Tim Duncan for laughing at a foul called against the Spurs while seated on the bench. Minutes earlier Crawford issued Duncan a technical foul for the same thing -- laughing while seated on the bench. Without Duncan the Spurs lost the game. Duncan later said Crawford challenged him to fight during the incident.

Farmington overcame two penalties on the first two plays of a drive that started at the Cardinal's 19 following a turnover on downs when Alma blew a chance to extend its lead by fumbling a snap on a field goal attempt.

The Cardinals faced first-and-22 after being flagged for an ineligible receiver downfield followed by a chop block on the next play. They managed to keep the drive alive aided by a face mask personal foul against Alma.

Farmington senior quarterback Tate Sutton completed a 26-yard pass to Elliot Thompson with the offense eventually arriving at the Airdale 15. A holding penalty moved them back into another first-and-22 situation this time from Alma's 27, but they got what looked like a textbook play springing Cartwright, playing for starting tailback Caden Elsik out with a concussion, around left end for a 15-yard go-ahead touchdown with 1:03 remaining.

Out of nowhere a flag appeared like dirty laundry on the field.

The touchdown was taken off the board by a referee indicating a holding call -- although replays showed no such infraction.

The flag put Farmington into an unfavorable first-and-19 from the Airdale 24, and the Cardinals coaches protested.

Inexplicably with no previous "Sideline Warning," another 15 yards got marked off for "Sideline infraction" compounding the issue and setting up an almost impossible first down-and-34-yards-to-go for the Cardinal offense.

The game ended on Trey Fuselier's interception, his third pick of the contest, but the referees weren't finished. While one threw a flag against Alma for a blindside block during the interception return across midfield to Farmington's 33; another offset that penalty by flagging the Farmington coaches for "Unsportsmanship-like Conduct."

Farmington coach Mike Adams didn't blame Friday's 8-3 loss solely on that single play, but did acknowledge it factored in.

"Once again turnovers played a huge part in our loss to Alma. We had three interceptions inside their 30-yard-line including one in the end zone," Adams said. "That coupled with 5 drops, two in their end zone kept us from making good on scoring opportunities. Alma did a good job of keeping the ball away from us -- we only had 56 snaps on offense when we have been averaging between 70 and 80 a game."

"I was proud of the way our team fought to the end -- we drove the length of the field in the final 5 minutes and scored the go-ahead touchdown with just under a minute left. Unfortunately that play was nullified by a holding call and on the ensuing play we were intercepted again ending our chances to pull out the win."

Wow.

That's almost as unbelievable as going back and reliving Duncan's ejection, the only such incident in his storied 19-year NBA career, a video which for Spurs fans is still hard to swallow.

Crawford later told ESPN that Stern mandated he see a Park Avenue psychiatrist twice for two hours in each session. He recalled asking, "What's my problem?" and the evaluation, "You're overly passionate about your job."

According to a report published by CBS Sports in August of 2018, Crawford decided, "OK, I can live with that diagnosis!" He underwent therapy with Dr. Joel Fish in Philadelphia, a treatment he said saved his career.

Crawford was instructed to divert his focus when he felt anger coming on by doing something with his hands such as putting them by his side or behind his back. Fish told him, "Keep reminding yourself, calm down, calm down." If somebody was getting on Crawford about a bad call -- the reminder stayed with him, "Slow your breathing down. Remind yourself you're a good ref." Crawford attributes those techniques with helping him extend his career another 10 years in the NBA.

In a perfect world, Farmington's touchdown would be put back on the board and the last minute replayed. The logistics of such an arrangement are a little bit complicated for football, but that sort of thing has happened before in basketball.

MARK HUMPHREY IS A SPORTS WRITER FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER. THE OPNIONS ARE HIS OWN.