FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board members were treated to a small presentation by Farmington Junior High School Teacher Laurie Voss and some of her students during the school board meeting on Oct. 26.

During the presentation Voss and two students, Roxanna Huffmaster and Jadyn Lichlyter, discussed what they are doing in the Medical Detectives class, an elective available to eighth grade students that runs for one semester.

Students play the real-life role of medical detectives as they solve medical mysteries through hands-on projects and labs. The course also teaches students how to measure and interpret vital signs and how the systems of the human body work together to maintain health, according to a description of the course provided by Voss.

Medical Detectives is part of a series of courses provided by Project Lead the Way, a nonprofit organization that provides project-based learning, Voss said. Instead of traditional textbook learning, kids get to do on-the-job training as a medical detective by conducting blood tests, urine tests and venipuncture, she said.

"It's not like traditional learning and it's career oriented, so we have an engineering strand, we have a computer core strand and we have the biomedical strand, and I do the biomedical classes of the eight and ninth grades," Voss said.

Voss, Huffmaster and Lichlyter gave brief summaries of the Medical Detectives class. The students discussed how they learned to take vitals and swabbed the restroom door handles to see how many germs there were.

The students noted courses like the Medical Detectives class give them career options.

The biomedical courses cost a lot of money to replicate the experiences, so Voss said she wanted to show board members what the students are doing and how much the students like the courses.

"One of the greatest things that I think this offers, a lot of my kids that don't have a lot of options, they're some of the ones that are most on fire," Voss said.

She said a cardiac sonographer can earn between $70,000 to $80,000 annually along with full benefits while only needing 18 months of training. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the mean hourly wage for a cardiac sonographer is $36.44 while the mean annual wage is $75,780.

Along with the Medical Detectives class, Voss also teaches a year-long course called Principles of Biomedical Science. In this course students explore the concepts of biology and medicine to determine factors that led to the death of a fictional person, Voss said in her description for the course.

"I think it has given some of my kids a chance to have a decent life that they wouldn't have had without it and that's worth fighting for," Voss said.

During the meeting Athletic Director Beau Thompson recognized the Simple Simon's Cardinals of the Month where one student from each school received a certificate and a $10 gift card from Simple Simon's Pizza.

Following the Cardinals of the Month recognition and Voss' presentation, the Farmington School Board approved the consent agenda which included the minutes from the previous meeting, inter-district transfers and monthly financial statements.

The board unanimously approved the Report to the Public as presented by Superintendent Jon Laffoon and other school administrators.

The board also voted to grant a utility easement that will run through the far north end of the high school track for Wagon Wheel Subdivision.

In addition, board members approved a recommendation for a bus lease proposal where the district will lease four buses for a three-year term at the same cost of purchasing one used bus.

Laffoon updated the board on enrollment numbers, school funding, a pending mileage rollback from the Washington County Assessor's office and a community grant from Arvest Bank for $10,000 to use on existing programs.

Finally the board approved the list of personnel items. The board approved hiring Brooklyn Hunter as the high school counselor's secretary and Sheila Fitts as district point of contact. The board accepted resignations from seventh grade teacher Brittany Peacock and several classified employees. David Poindexter was added as the 11th grade sponsor.

Photo submitted Jayden Lichlyter (left), and Kate Polley are placing three types of antibiotics in bacteria cultures to measure antibiotic effectivenenss.